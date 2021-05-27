Pair allegedly neglected baby with a broken leg and serious burns

Court documents suggest a baby with a broken leg and serious burns went weeks without medical treatment.

A man and a woman are in custody on charges of failing to care for and protect a baby boy with a broken leg and serious burns.

The charges laid in the Christchurch District Court suggest the 18-month-old boy may have been injured for weeks before medical attention was sought on May 4.

Those charges allege the pair failed in their duty to care for the child from April 8.

The woman is charged with failing to get medical attention for the boy and the man is charged with failing to protect him.

Judge Brian Callaghan refused bail for both of them when they appeared separately at court.

The appearances were bail hearings which allow only limited reporting of the details of the case.

Interim name suppression was granted to the pair, which was not opposed by the prosecution.

The woman, a 30-year-old from Christchurch, was remanded in custody to June 14 when she will appear in court by video-link from the prison.

She faces three charges.

One alleges that between April 8 and May 4 she failed in her legal duty to seek medical attention for the boy who had a broken leg and foot, and serious burns to his face, eyes, mouth and chest.

The charges allege that not getting medical attention would have caused “severe pain and distress” to the child and was a major departure from the standard of care expected of a reasonable person.

She also faces charges of assaulting two older children between October 2020 and April 2021.

No pleas have been entered to any of the charges.

The man, a 37-year-old from a separate Christchurch address, is charged that knowing the baby was at risk of grievous bodily harm as a result of the woman’s failure to seek medical attention, he “failed to take reasonable steps to protect the child”.

Judge Callaghan remanded him in custody to the same date as the woman for a video-link appearance.

The prosecution told the judge that the investigation was continuing and more charges may be laid.