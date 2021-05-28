Police identify 'persons of interest' in relation to hotel fire

The old Waiau Lodge Hotel in North Canterbury was destroyed in a fire on Saturday.

Police have identified several people of interest in relation to a suspicious fire that destroyed a North Canterbury hotel.

The Waiau Lodge Hotel, known as the Grand Lady, was engulfed in flames just after midnight on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Isherwood said the fire was being treated as suspicious, and that inquiries would include viewing CCTV footage.

Stuff understands police are now in the process of speaking with several people of interest in relation to the blaze, which gutted the 111-year-old hotel.

Michelle Beri, who bought the hotel in 2015, previously said she had just gone to bed in her shed on the property when her business partner, Lindsay Collins, heard a loud “boom” and saw the hotel on fire.

About 30 firefighters spent two hours battling the flames. The building was burnt to the ground.

Beri met with the Hurunui District Council on Tuesday, a pre-planned meeting to discuss the future of the hotel after it was damaged in the November 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

Beri said she had struggled to find a solution for the damaged building. She had insurance for it before the quake, but did not realise it did not include natural disaster cover.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF The Waiau Lodge Hotel in North Canterbury which had suffered severe damage during the Kaikoura earthquake in November 2016, was razed just after midnight.

“[It] plays havoc on you ... it was just waiting and waiting.”

Hurunui mayor Marie Black said the community was in shock over the fire.

The 10-bedroom hotel was built in 1910 and “was a big part of this town”, local man Bevan Armstrong said, and hoped it would reopen.

Beri said her meeting with the council focused on how to clear the site, and she had no plans to rebuild the hotel now.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Waiau Lodge Hotel being taped off after it was severely damaged in the Kaikōura earthquake in November 2016.

“It’s been a hard ride ... we need to move on,” Beri said.

She hoped the council would help remove the rubble and get it checked for potential contamination. It had previously been signed off as free of asbestos.

Stuff has asked the council what assistance it plans to provide, or is considering providing.

Beri said her focus was on continuing to run the Waiau Tavern, which initially opened as a temporary pub on the hotel car park soon after the quake.

She had to take out a loan to open it, and was thankful for the support she received from the community and local building businesses.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Waiau Lodge Hotel owners Michelle Beri and Lindsay Collins have no plans to rebuild the old hotel, but to continue to run the Waiau Tavern, pictured.

The new tavern celebrated its four-year anniversary a day before the fire and was now a permanent site, Beri said.

“If we had the finances, it would be nice to lift it up and put it where the hotel was, but obviously that’s not important at the moment. What’s important is cleaning up the site, waiting on the investigation.”

Any who has footage of the fire, or information concerning suspicious people or vehicles in the area leading up to the fire, is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 210522/9468.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.