Timaru wrestling coach admits indecently assaulting two young boys

Timaru wrestling coach Peter Berry has pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting two boys. Police believe there could be more victims.

A Timaru wrestling coach who indecently assaulted two young boys in his club has apologised for his actions, claiming the appropriate boundaries became “blurred”.

Police believe there could be more victims of Peter Charles Berry, 58, and have urged them to come forward.

Berry pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court on Friday to indecent assault of a boy under 12, indecent assault of a boy between 12 and 16, indecent assault, and exposing a young person to indecent material.

All the charges are representative, meaning they represent several instances of the same offending.

Berry began abusing the first victim in April 2010 when the boy was 13. Berry and the boy were alone at the South Canterbury Olympic Wrestling Club. The boy stripped down to his underwear and got on the scale to be weighed.

READ MORE:

* Mother talks about preparing children for stranger danger after son groomed, indecently assaulted

* Boy says he never wants to see his mother again after sexual contact in bed

* Timaru wrestling coach accused of indecent assault of child



Berry pulled back the boy’s underwear to look at his penis, then dropped his own trousers to expose himself. He described to the boy how sex worked and talked about general hygiene.

Between 2010 and 2016, Berry and the boy often spent time alone together. Berry would drop off other children from the wrestling club at their homes, then drive to a secluded area of Caroline Bay with the victim.

If no other vehicles were around, he would park the van and have him and the boy get in the back together. If they encountered other cars, they would drive back to the wrestling club where they could be alone.

At first Berry and the boy just talked, discussing issues the boy was having at home and at school. Over time, as the frequency of their encounters increased, Berry started kissing the boy on his lips.

Stuff Peter Berry, a Timaru wrestling coach, pleads guilty to indecent assault on two boys.

On occasion when they were seated in the back of the van, Berry would put his hands down the boy’s pants to fondle his bottom and remark how smooth it was.

In 2019, another boy became the victim of Berry’s advances. One day, between January and April, Berry and the 11-year-old were alone locking up the wrestling club after training.

Berry grabbed the boy and turned him around, so he was facing away from him. He put his hands down the back of the boy’s pants and touched his bottom.

Berry did the same thing several other times, touching the boy’s bottom and penis.

In March 2019, Berry and the boy exchanged text messages containing sexualised content. Berry told the boy he dreamed about him, described what he wanted him to do, and said he loved him.

In one text Berry referred to the boy as “my best friend ever”. In another he wrote: “u need to prove its u and me forever and I’m in your thoughts all the time”. [sic]

In a written statement provided to Stuff after the court hearing, Berry apologised for his actions and said he had let down the two boys.

“The last thing I ever wanted to do was to hurt the boys. I was committed to them. We became friends and I treated them as such.

“However, and for reasons I don’t yet properly understand, feelings have become confused and appropriate boundaries have become blurred.”

Berry said he had betrayed his own values and hoped the boys could find a way to forgive him. He said he let his wife, family and community down.

“I will sort this all out and certainly will ensure that there is never a repeat of this conduct.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Peter Berry, pictured at the Timaru Wrestling Club in 2003.

Berry was released on continued bail until his sentencing in August.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said police had not ruled out the possibility of more victims.

“I believe there are others out there who have been victims, but have for their own reasons not wanted to come forward. I would encourage them to contact us so that we can at least have a conversation.”

Berry declined to comment outside court when asked if there were any further victims.

His wife, who accompanied him to court, told a Stuff reporter: “No, there's none.... You spend 40 years helping the community, and you help one family that's struggling and people believe them rather than you.”

Since the allegations came to light, Berry had also left his director position at South Canterbury Hydraulics Ltd.

Company director Ben O’Brien said Berry was asked to resign and had no further involvement in the business.

“We are shocked and disappointed to find out about these allegations,” he said.