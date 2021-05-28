Man was insane when he started fires at three places of worship

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Parklands, Christchurch, was completely gutted after a 22-year-old man set fire to the building.

A 22-year-old man who started fires at three places of worship within a few hours, causing one to be burnt to the ground, will not be prosecuted as he was suffering from insanity at the time.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday. He was earlier charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of arson, attempted arson, and intentional damage.

About midnight on September 7, the man unlawfully entered a business premises in Bromley and stole a camera worth more than $1000. He wrote on the whiteboard inside the office before leaving.

He then went to St Bartholomew’s Church in Kaiapoi and stole pool balls, a speaker, a camera and clothing.

He threw some of the balls through a window, then used a lighter to set fire to takeaway food wrappers inside the church. The man had hoped the burning wrappers would cause the church to ignite, but that did not happen.

About an hour later, he threw some of the stolen pool balls through the window of a fast food restaurant in Kaiapoi. His vehicle was captured on security cameras outside the restaurant.

His next stop was the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Parklands. He set fire to the church, burning it to the ground.

The man smashed a window at the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral on Hereford St and set fire to a shirt.

Between 3am and 3.30am, the man smashed a window at the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral and set fire to a shirt he had earlier stolen from St Bartholomew’s Church.

Police responded to an alarm at the cathedral and were able to prevent the fire from causing significant damage.

Between 5am and 5.20am, the man set fire to a fence at Beach Café and Wine Bar in North New Brighton. The fire caused damage to a pergola, deck and furniture belonging to the restaurant.

Fire crews dampen down hotspots after the fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on September 7, 2020.

When spoken to by police, the man said he committed the acts because he was aggrieved with the church’s views.

The defendant’s lawyer, Donald Matthews, told the court a psychological assessment had determined the man was suffering from insanity at the time of the offending.

The Crown agreed that on the basis of the expert finding, the charges should be disposed of under the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act.

The man was remanded to a court hearing in August when the matter would be formally disposed of.

He would remain on bail at Hillmorton Hospital.