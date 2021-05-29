'Act now': Extreme weather event predicted for Canterbury as rest of the country braces for stormy weekend ... read more

Men arrested after alleged burglary in Upper Hutt

11:09, May 29 2021
The men were arrested at an address on Gibbons St in Upper Hutt.
Two men are due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court after a significant police operation in Upper Hutt on Friday night.

The men, aged 34 and 39, were allegedly responsible for a burglary of an Upper Hutt business just after 11.30pm on Friday.

Police staff traced a vehicle allegedly used by the men to a Gibbons St property, in central Upper Hutt.

With the assistance of police dog units and the Armed Offenders Squad, a cordon was put in place around the house.

The men were taken into custody just after 1am Saturday.

In a search of the address police located a firearm, drugs and stolen property, a police spokeswoman said.

The men had been charged with offences including burglary and were due to appear in court on Saturday.

Other charges were being considered.

