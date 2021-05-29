Men arrested after alleged burglary in Upper Hutt

The men were arrested at an address on Gibbons St in Upper Hutt.

Two men are due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court after a significant police operation in Upper Hutt on Friday night.

The men, aged 34 and 39, were allegedly responsible for a burglary of an Upper Hutt business just after 11.30pm on Friday.

Police staff traced a vehicle allegedly used by the men to a Gibbons St property, in central Upper Hutt.

With the assistance of police dog units and the Armed Offenders Squad, a cordon was put in place around the house.

The men were taken into custody just after 1am Saturday.

In a search of the address police located a firearm, drugs and stolen property, a police spokeswoman said.

The men had been charged with offences including burglary and were due to appear in court on Saturday.

Other charges were being considered.