Men arrested after alleged burglary in Upper Hutt
Two men are due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court after a significant police operation in Upper Hutt on Friday night.
The men, aged 34 and 39, were allegedly responsible for a burglary of an Upper Hutt business just after 11.30pm on Friday.
Police staff traced a vehicle allegedly used by the men to a Gibbons St property, in central Upper Hutt.
With the assistance of police dog units and the Armed Offenders Squad, a cordon was put in place around the house.
The men were taken into custody just after 1am Saturday.
In a search of the address police located a firearm, drugs and stolen property, a police spokeswoman said.
The men had been charged with offences including burglary and were due to appear in court on Saturday.
Other charges were being considered.
Stuff