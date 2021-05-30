Police investigate late-night aggravated robbery at Hamilton bar

Hamilton police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a bar in Lynden Court, Chartwell, on Friday night.

Two men entered the premises around 11.30pm, stealing cash before fleeing on foot.

Police arrived within minutes, but the offenders were not located, a police statement said.

Nobody was injured and inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210529/3094.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.