Murder accused 'soothed mental distress with loud music', court told

Tristan Ross Locke has been charged with the murder of Mark Cowling during a stabbing incident at a property in Edgeware, Christchurch.

Tristan Locke used loud music to soothe himself in periods of emotional distress, often injuring himself from prolonged periods of guitar playing, a forensic psychologist told the High Court.

It was this loud music blasting from his Christchurch house that sparked a confrontation with his neighbour Mark Cowling, 44, in the early hours of September 6, before Cowling was stabbed to death.

Locke, 31, is currently on trial in the High Court at Christchurch charged with murder.

The jury was told last week that Cowling had turned off the power to Locke’s home three times on the night of September 5 in an attempt to get the booming music to stop.

READ MORE:

* Murder-accused told police it was 'a good thing' NZ did not have death penalty

* 'There's blood everywhere': Chilling 111 calls played in murder trial

* Dispute over loud music led to man stabbing neighbour to death, court told



After the third time, Locke grabbed a knife and went over to Cowling’s house to confront him.

At the beginning of the trial, Locke’s lawyer Kirsten Gray said there was no dispute that Locke was the one who had stabbed Cowling.

But that did not necessarily make it murder, Gray said, and the Crown had to prove Locke’s intention or state of mind during the incident.

Supplied Cowling was stabbed to death at his Edgeware home in the early hours of September 6.

In her opening address to the defence evidence on Monday, she outlined that Locke was “not your regular Kiwi bloke”.

The trial, she said, came down to his psychological make-up, mental health, and perception of what was happening to him that night.

He was a “little bit odd”, was autistic, and had rigid obsessional behaviours and psychological problems that stopped him from achieving in life, relationships, and employment, Gray told jurors.

Expert witness, psychologist Dr Erik Monasterio assessed Locke using mental health and police reports and his own interviews with the defendant.

Locke, born in America but living in New Zealand since he was 8, first came to the attention of paediatric health experts when he was 4, and had regular contact with specialist mental health services since – particularly during times of crisis.

Despite a “superior” intellect, he failed to complete tertiary qualifications, had an anti-social personality disorder, suicidal thoughts and impulses, and disruptive behaviours.

Locke told Monasterio that “I don’t fit in”, and “people don’t get me”.

Stuff Jurors have heard there is no dispute that it was Locke who stabbed Cowling.

From the age of 7, he played video and computer games for up to two or three days at a time, with few breaks, which was consistent with rigid patterns of behaviour.

He told Monasterio he tried to control his emotional distress by exercising several hours a day, and drinking alcohol.

He drank up to three litres of cider a day during the Covid-19 lockdown, and had been drinking bourbon and cola on the night of the stabbing.

Playing video games and loud music for prolonged times soothed him, the jury heard, and Locke at times had suffered carpal tunnel and repetitive strain injury from playing on his amplified electric guitar.

That loud music had led to complaints from neighbours and to Locke being kicked out of flats in the past, Monasterio said.

Two or three weeks before the alleged murder, Locke was confronted by Cowling about his music, and Locke told Monasterio Cowling threatened to drive an excavator through his house in Edgeware, the court heard.

It made him fearful, perhaps influenced by the fact that those with autism often took “a literal understanding from words”.

He attempted to monitor the volume in the time that followed, the court heard, but felt frustrated about not being able to practise guitar for auditions after being fired from a band called Shiver.

“He claims that without that soothing effect he felt particularly distressed.”

In the hours before Cowling’s stabbing, Locke played his electric guitar and loud music, but when he realised it was Cowling repeatedly disconnecting his power, he got increasingly distressed.

He sent text messages and called his mother and grandmother for emotional support, but could not get hold of them, the court heard, then “impulsively” decided to confront the victim after putting a kitchen knife in his back pocket.

Locke told Monasterio that it was for protection rather than to hurt the victim.

“He claims he had no recollection of stabbing him,” Monasterio told the court.

The next thing he remembered after standing in front of his flat was “Mark slumping to the ground”.

When he saw blood coming from the victim's chest, he grabbed nearby washing, applied pressure to the wound and called for help with the other hand.

The second and final defence witness evidence was a statement from a liquor store manager read to the court, that said Locke was a “regular customer”, and made a purchase the night of the stabbing.

The Crown and defence will deliver closing statements on Tuesday.