'Considerable bad blood' leads to threats with axe in neighbourly dispute

After the relationship with a former neighbour turned sour, Caitlyn Elizabeth Blomfield threatened her with an axe.

Caitlyn Elizabeth Blomfield​, 25, pleaded guilty to two charges of intimidation in the Nelson District Court on Monday.

The court heard that Blomfield and the woman were neighbours in a densely populated cul-de-sac. The woman moved away after the relationship “turned sour” but still visited the address as she had friends living there.

Last July 27, the two got into an argument outside their homes and Blomfield went into her house and returned with a small black-handled hatchet. The argument continued before both women went back to their houses.

In explanation, Blomfield told police she got the axe to use for intimidation but she had no intention of using it.

Then on December 30, the woman and Blomfield crossed paths in the cul-de-sac and both pulled the fingers and yelled at each other, with Blomfield making threats to kill and stab the woman

Defence lawyer Wayne Jones​ said there had been “considerable bad blood” between Blomfield and the complainant, who had a problematic relationship with other neighbours which is what had led to her moving out.

“The problem has now been removed and the defendant has had no other problems with any of the other neighbours in the flats which is perhaps an indication that maybe there is a slight amount of fault on the complainant’s behalf as well.”

Judge Jo Rielly​ said she understood there were issues between the two and the other woman had since moved to another address.

“It’s put forward on your behalf that that person was difficult for others to deal with as well, I don’t know if that’s the case or not, but your conduct was inexcusable to be frank, there are better ways of dealing with things than this.”​

Blomfield was sentenced to 80 hours community work.