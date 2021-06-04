Skipper charged after death of diver near Auckland's Motutapu Island

A skipper is facing a charge following the death of a diver near Auckland’s Motutapu Island.

Wei Chen, 39, died on February 22, 2020 after being struck by a boat while diving.

Chen left behind a 5-year-old son, Rex.

After a Maritime NZ investigation, Zhenhua Yang has been charged with operating a ship in a manner which caused unnecessary danger or risk to any person or property.

Yang was the skipper of the boat that took Chen to the island.

NAN JIANG/Supplied Wei Chen, pictured with his young son, a few years before his death near Motutapu Island.

Chen’s ex-wife Nai Jiang said they were married for more than 16 years. Despite separating in 2017, they remained close and Chen was the “love of my life”, Jiang said.

Chen and Yang had been close friends, Jiang said, but it was the first time Chen had gone out with Yang on his boat, or been diving.

Jiang said she missed Chen immensely.

“No one else could understand or support me in the way he could. He was very talented and connecting with people.

“Our son just turned 7, but he was only 5 at the time and the death was very traumatising for him.”

A Maritime NZ spokesman confirmed the charge had been laid, but said he would not comment further while the matter is before the court.

Yang is due to appear in Auckland District Court for a case review later this month.