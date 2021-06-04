First-time offender jailed for distributing child sex abuse images

From a plain small house on a quiet Flaxmere street, David Jolly was storing and sharing child sexual exploitation images with the world.

The 38-year-old man with no previous convictions was found with more than 3,365 images or videos of child sexual exploitation when Customs searched the house in September last year.

Customs had been alerted two months earlier by an American social media platform in relation to activity on an account that was traced to Jolly’s house.

The activity also revealed that Jolly had attempted to hide his offending by using a virtual private network (a VPN) to mask the connection.

Officers seized an iPhone, an iPad, two laptops and a USB drive. They found at least 3,365 images or videos of child exploitation and evidence showing Jolly had distributed or exported more than 80 of those over 2019 and 2020.

Jolly admitted having the social media account and identified the images he had uploaded. He also informed Customs that they would find more similar images on an online cloud storage account.

There was also evidence of his communicating with at least 26 different users.

He told Customs officers he had been viewing child sexual abuse material from the age of 26 and wanted help for his affliction.

He appeared before Judge Russell Collins in the Hastings District Court on Friday after pleading guilty to a raft of charges related to images of child sexual exploitation.

They included 15 charges of distributing objectionable publications knowing they were objectionable, six charges of exporting objectionable publications from New Zealand and for possessing objectionable publications.

Crown prosecutor Lara Marshall said although Jolly had no previous convictions, his offending had been “going on for many years”, and she did not accept that there was anything in his past that could explain his offending.

The man’s lawyer Matthew Phelps said Jolly could be sentenced only for the charges before the court, and not for offending that may have occurred previously.

He said a psychological report before the court revealed a level of emotional detachment and “social deprivation” that should merit a discount to his sentence, which he acknowledged must be one of imprisonment.

His experiences as a youth meant Jolly was driven to the virtual world and to “using pornography as a coping method”, Phelps said.

“It sowed the seeds for this offending to have occurred,” he said.

Collins said offending involving child sex abuse images was “inherently harmful”.

“If there weren’t people who were accessing it and distributing it among themselves there would be no demand to create the material in the first place,” he said.

He said Jolly had mental health challenges and that prison would be hard for him. He also acknowledged his cooperation with authorities and his genuine remorse.

Jolly was sentenced to two years and three months in jail and would be registered on the child sex offender.