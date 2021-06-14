Teens who tried to lure girl into car caught when they used fake police siren

Three teenagers who tried to lure an Auckland schoolgirl into their car were cornered by police after driving recklessly and sounding a fake police siren.

The young girl was walking down Great South Rd, in Ellerslie, on Thursday afternoon when three youths approached her in a black car.

One of the teens asked if she wanted a ride. She turned the offer down and told her parents, who reported it to police.

Around the same time, multiple calls were made to police about a black car on Great South Rd reportedly sounding a police siren and driving recklessly, Inspector Lyle Norriss from Auckland City East Police said.

Police tracked down the car in Ōtāhuhu. As well as the siren, it allegedly had several illegal modifications.

The vehicle was deemed unroadworthy and the siren was removed, Norriss said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The girl was approached on her way home from school. (File photo)

Schools in the area wrote to parents after being notified of the incident.

“Whilst the behaviour is unusual, the police have indicated that there was not any intent behind the behaviour of these youth,” one letter read.

“The police have reassured our community they are actively investigating this matter and are confident that they have identified the individuals involved.”

Norriss said inquiries in relation to the incident were ongoing, but police did not believe the youths intended to cause any harm.

Christel Yardley/Stuff When police tracked down the car, they found it had a siren attached. (File photo)

“Police would also like to take this opportunity to praise the young girl who did exactly the right thing by declining the ride and telling her parents,” she said.

Police provided the schools with advice for students when they are walking.

“This includes walking with a buddy if possible, paying attention to your surroundings, ignoring and moving away if you are approached by someone who makes you feel uncomfortable and reporting any suspicious behaviour to your parents or teacher.”