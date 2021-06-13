Homicide investigation launched after person's death in Northland

Parts of Bank St, Vine St and Rose St in Whangārei are cordoned off as police conduct a scene examination (file photo).

A homicide investigation has been launched in Northland’s Whangārei.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said police were called to a disorder on Bank St just before midnight on Saturday.

A person was found with critical injuries, and despite being taken to hospital for treatment, died shortly afterward.

“Police are speaking to two people in relation to this incident and an investigation is underway,” Begbie said.

Witnesses are being spoken to and a scene examination would be carried out on Sunday.

This meant lower Bank St, most of Vine St and a bus depot on Rose St would remain cordoned off.

“There is a police presence in the area as we work to understand the circumstances of this incident and ensure the community’s safety.”

Begbie said police were asking any witnesses to come forward, and if they had it, supply footage of the incident.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything that could assist is asked to get in touch.

“In particular, police are aware a number of people recorded parts of this incident, and we would like to speak to these people and review their footage.”

Members of the public can call police on 105 and quote file number 210613/2169.

People can also get in touch with police anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.