Man and teenager charged after person's death in Northland

Parts of Bank St, Vine St and Rose St in Whangārei are cordoned off as police conduct a scene examination (file photo).

A man has been charged with murder and a teenager has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a person died in Whangārei on Saturday night.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said the 20-year-old man would appear in the Whangārei District Court Monday.

The 17-year-old youth had also been charged and would appear in the Whangārei Youth Court Monday.

“While arrests have been made, the investigation team is not ruling out that charges may be filed in relation to other individuals,” Begbie said.

“We also have a number of witnesses who were in the Bank Street area at the time who we still need to identify and speak with.”

Begbie said police were wanting to review any footage or photos people may have captured of the incident, or the Bank Street area, immediately before, during or after the incident.

A dedicated portal has been set up to allow anyone with images or recordings to download this information, which can be accessed here.

Begbie said police were called to a disorder on Bank St just before midnight on Saturday.

A person was found with critical injuries, and despite being taken to hospital for treatment, died shortly afterward.

Bank St, most of Vine St and a bus depot on Rose St were cordoned off following the incident.

Members of the public can call police on 105 and quote file number 210613/2169.

People can also get in touch with police anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.