Arrest after gun reportedly brandished during Christchurch road rage incident

Police were called after a “road rage” incident in Christchurch, during which a firearm was reportedly brandished. (File photo)

A woman has been arrested and charged after Christchurch motorist allegedly flashed a gun at someone.

The 23-year-old was arrested on Saturday and charged with presenting an imitation firearm, a police spokeswoman said.

Police were notified at around 12.30pm of a “road rage” incident on Colombo St on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said one of the people involved reportedly held up what the other believed to be a firearm.