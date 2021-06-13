Arrest after gun reportedly brandished during Christchurch road rage incident
A woman has been arrested and charged after Christchurch motorist allegedly flashed a gun at someone.
The 23-year-old was arrested on Saturday and charged with presenting an imitation firearm, a police spokeswoman said.
Police were notified at around 12.30pm of a “road rage” incident on Colombo St on Saturday.
A police spokeswoman said one of the people involved reportedly held up what the other believed to be a firearm.