Truck driver's line 'Do you want a sugar daddy?' hooks teens on Tinder

A truck driver promised young women and girls hundreds of dollars for sex but the phone banking transactions he showed them never went through, it has been alleged.

One female, a 17-year-old, agreed to have sex with him only if he used a condom and he is charged with rape for not complying with the condition under which she consented, the Crown has told a jury in the Wellington District Court.

On Monday prosecutor Stephanie Bishop​ said the man, whose name is suppressed in the meantime, would spot young females on the dating app Tinder, then contact them online via Instagram, asking if they wanted “a sugar daddy”.

He offered hundreds of dollars for sex in the cab of his truck but the phone banking screen he showed them never led to any payment.

The man pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges.

His lawyer, Phil Mitchell​, said they were essentially commercial disputes, with agreement to a certain extent, and then cancelled by a dissatisfied customer.

Outlining the defence case at the start of the man’s trial, Mitchell said the jury should not be prejudiced against a man in his late 40s contacting females, who were about 30 years younger, for sex.

Jurors might disapprove of what the man did, but they might also disapprove of the way the females behaved. The jury should put aside feelings of sympathy or prejudice, Mitchell said.

Stuff Prosecutor Stephanie Bishop said the man only pretended to send money to the females’ accounts. (File photo)

Judge Ian Mill said one of the issues the jury might have to decide was how old the man thought some of the females were.

But Mitchell said the man had contacted them via the Tinder dating app, so they should have been at least 18 to be on Tinder.

One gay woman told him she had never been with a man and he agreed to pay $1500 to watch her with a friend and then have sex with him, Bishop said.

The woman persisted in trying to get him to pay, eventually contacting his wife, but was never paid.

In Lower Hutt in June 2018 two girls aged 15, who told him they were virgins, brought along a 16-year-old friend to join him in the cab of his truck. He agreed to pay them $1600.

His truck had a bed in the cab where he had sex with two of the girls, but the third backed out. Another of the girls offered to have sex with him again for part of the reluctant girl’s share of the money, Bishop said.

He faced 12 charges relating to six females aged 15 to 22, the jury was told.

As well as the rape charge, he faced three other alternative charges relating to that female, of dealing with her for the purpose of sexual exploitation, receiving commercial sexual services from a female under 18, and obtaining a privilege, benefit or service by deception.

He faced four other charges of obtaining a privilege, benefit or service by deception, and one of attempting to obtain by deception.

Four of those charges were alternatives to more serious charges of receiving, or contracting to receive, commercial sexual services from a female under 18.

Each of the charges dated from 2018 in either Christchurch or Lower Hutt.

A jury of nine men and three women was chosen for the trial which was expected to last about five days.