Man accused of twice walking through Remutaka rail tunnel, delaying trains, named

A man who allegedly twice delayed commuter trains and endangered his life by walking through New Zealand’s longest commuter rail tunnel can now be named.

Alex Ian Markov​ appeared at the Hutt Valley District Court via audio visual link on Monday, facing two charges relating to incidents that saw him arrested at the exit of the Remutaka rail tunnel, north of Wellington, on April 27 and May 20.

The 30-year-old, from Upper Hutt, is also accused of trespassing, theft, wilful damage, disorderly behaviour, failing to appear in court and resisting police.

He had applied for name suppression, through a duty lawyer, at a court appearance on May 4 on the basis that he feared his 6-year-old daughter could suffer mental harm if he was identified. But Judge Christopher Tuohy​ declined the application, saying public interest in the case was high and he was not convinced by the argument.

The duty lawyer indicated she would appeal Tuohy’s name suppression decision. However she failed to lodge an appeal within the 20 working day period set out under the Act.

That meant the interim name suppression order had lapsed and Markov could be named, Judge Tim Black said on Monday.

Markov has been in custody since he was arrested for allegedly walking through the tunnel on May 20.

He will stay in custody until his next court appearance on July 5, while a mental health report is prepared.

The case came about after police were called to train tracks in Featherston about 5.30pm on April 27. The man was arrested as he exited the Upper Hutt side of the tunnel shortly after 9pm.

The 6.18pm train on the Wairarapa line from Upper Hutt to Masterton had to return to Upper Hutt and was replaced by a bus service due to the man's presence on the tracks.

As a result of Markov’s alleged offending on May 20, the 5.30pm and 6.18pm Wairarapa Line services between Wellington and Masterton were delayed.

The Remutaka tunnel was opened in 1955 and is the longest tunnel in New Zealand with regular passenger train traffic.

The tunnel is 8.93 kilometres long. At an average pace it would take a person nearly two hours to walk its length.