Man accused of murder after weekend violence in Whangārei appears in court

The 20-year-man accused of murder appeared at Whangārei District Court.

A man facing a murder charge after a violent disorder incident in Northland has appeared in court in front of a courtroom packed with whānau.

The 20-year-old, whose name is temporarily suppressed, is charged with murdering a 23-year-old, who was found with critical injured in Bank St, Whangārei, on Saturday night.

The injured person was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied The incident happened at the bottom of Bank St in central Whangārei on Saturday evening.

If found guilty of murder, the accused man will face life imprisonment.

He appeared briefly at Whangārei District Court on Monday, in front of a courtroom overflowing with more than 40 members of the public, who said they were whānau.

The accused was remanded in custody until 1 July, when he will appear in the High Court in Whangārei for a plea.

Some members of the public could be seen crying and, as the 20-year-old left, they yelled out words of encouragement.

“I love you son, stay strong,” said one woman.

“Kia kaha son, kia kaha,” said another.

The man appeared in court shortly before a 17-year-old, whose name is permanently suppressed.

The teenager faces a charge of injuring the victim with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, also on Saturday.