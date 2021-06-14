Drunk driver asleep at the wheel at drive-through

Darryl Pont was more than four times over the legal alcohol limit when he was found asleep in his car at the McDonald's Richmond drive-through. (File photo)

A man found drunk and asleep at a McDonald's drive-through in Richmond had been disqualified a year earlier for drunk and dangerous driving.

Darryl Edward Pont, 49, appeared before the Nelson District Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to charges of drunk driving and driving while disqualified.

According to the police summary of facts, the incident happened on the evening of May 21 outside Lower Queen St in Richmond.

At about 11.45pm Pont entered the McDonald’s drive-through in his Lexus, but fell asleep at the wheel part-way through.

When police arrived Pont was still asleep, with the car stationary but the engine still running.

Pont smelt strongly of alcohol and was unable to walk in a straight line, giving a breath test reading of 1069mcg – more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

In his explanation to police, Pont admitted he had consumed beer, bourbon and RTDs, and had started driving after having an argument with a friend.

While lawyer Alan Heward submitted that Pont should receive a fine followed by an application for an alcohol interlock licence, Judge Tony Zohrab said because of Pont’s history he was considering a sentence of home detention.

Pont had been disqualified from driving in June 2020 following an incident earlier that year when he had crashed his car after driving drunk.

This video was shot in 2016, when plans were revealed to crack down on drink drivers by making alcohol interlocks mandatory for New Zealand's worst offenders.

At about 10.40pm on January 11, Pont was driving on Oxford St in Richmond on the wrong side of the road and without his headlights on.

Turning onto Wesley Rd, Pont headed south while still on the wrong side of the road.

Reaching a slight left-hand bend in the road, he crossed back to the left-hand lane and mounted the curb, crossing the footpath and hitting a clay bank.

Pont then lost control of the vehicle, veering back over the centreline.

His vehicle came to a stop when it hit the right-hand guardrail, with enough force to move a large section of it about a metre onto the footpath.

When police arrived at the scene Pont appeared to be incoherent and extremely drunk.

After being breath tested, Pont gave a breath alcohol reading of 1203mcg of alcohol – a figure more than five times the legal limit.

Pont pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving and driving while disqualified at the Nelson District Court on Monday.

Judge Zohrab said Pont had also been convicted on drink-driving charges in 2016, 1993, and 1990.

“The level [of alcohol] on your breath was incredibly high and you were disqualified at the time ... your history is a concern.”

Judge Zohrab remanded Pont for sentence on August 12.