Truck driver claims financial pressure after lockdown drove him to cover up long hours

A truck driver told a court he falsified logbook entries due to the financial pressure of lockdown.

A long-haul truck driver who failed to take enough breaks says he was under financial pressure due to lockdown affecting his business.

Raymond Gordon Webb falsified logbook records on several occasions to cover the illegal amount of driving he did on the route between Christchurch and Blenheim in the month of June last year, according to a police summary of facts.

Webb admitted representative charges of falsifying logbook records, failure to take 10 hours of rest between shifts, driving more than the maximum 5.5-hour work period, and driving more than 13 hours in a day, at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Webb's lawyer, Kent Arnott, said his client started his own company in 2017 and was contracted to a freight company.

READ MORE:

* Truckie sacked for sharing Stuff story with workmates

* Major truck driver shortage being addressed

* Truck driver fined after working 23 hours in one day

* Truck driver 'under pressure' to deliver may have fallen asleep at the wheel



Police did not press charges until this year, having spent some months analysing the logbooks, but the offending ended in June 2020, Arnott said.

After lockdown, Webb’s company was reduced to delivering half loads of groceries, with his second truck off the road.

“The financial problems from being off the road, and his significant business debts, increased – he had to increase his business overdraft by $21,000, so it is now sitting at more than $80,000,” Arnott said.

“The Covid wage subsidy was not enough to cover his expenses, as it was just for wages, not debts.”

If Webb was sentenced to more than a month's disqualification, the business would not survive, Arnott said, as the family relied on Webb as the sole income earner to pay the mortgage.

Judge Richard Russell said he accepted there were pressures on Webb but the rules about work hours for truck drivers were there for good reason.

“They must be alert and aware.

“Too often accidents happen when drivers of big rigs, which you are, have lapses in concentration.”

After credit for guilty pleas, good character and a clean record, Judge Russell convicted Webb and fined him $600, and disqualified him from driving class 2 to 5 vehicles for one month.