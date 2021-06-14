Man's attempt to flee police stopped by Armed Offenders Squad

Joshua Garlick was arrested after a stand-off with the Armed Offenders Squad on October 10.

Tear gas was used to subdue a man who had fled from police and stolen a car, before the Armed Offenders Squad were able to bring him into police custody.

Joshua Andrew Garlick, 35, appeared for sentence at the Nelson District Court on Monday on a range of charges, including the unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, presenting an object like a firearm, reckless driving, wilful damage and conversion of a vehicle.

The charges related to a series of incidents that occurred mainly between October 8-10 in Nelson.

According to the police summary of facts the first major incident happened on the morning of October 8, while Garlick was at a residential address in Nelson.

Garlick had spotted a man “loosely known to him” who was visiting a nearby address, and went to speak with him.

When the man told Garlick he had to leave, Garlick directed an associate to get in the car with him, and they headed out to run an errand before returning to Garlick’s address.

When Garlick directed the man to come inside, he refused and stayed in the car.

Garlick then ran to a nearby door of the house and brandished an object with the appearance of a firearm – described by the victim as a “sawn-off shotgun” or “revolver” about 30 centimetres long.

Sally Kidson/Stuff The Armed Offenders Squad in attendance at an incident on Westbrook Terrace on October 10.

After picking it up, Garlick pointed it at the victim through the windscreen of the car from about three metres away.

Fearing for his life, the victim drove off and fled the address.

Later that day police searched the property and found a sawn-off pump action shotgun.

Two days later at about 1.30am on October 10, Garlick (who did not have a driver’s licence) was spotted driving with two passengers out of the McDonald’s drive-through in Richmond.

When signalled to stop by police, Garlick accelerated heavily, driving through the lights onto Gladstone Rd.

Pursued by police, Garlick's vehicle hit speeds of up to 150kmh as he drove down Gladstone Rd and onto Main Road Hope.

The chase was called off when Garlick tried to evade police by turning into the opposite lane against the traffic.

Fleeing into the back roads of Hope, Garlick drove into a paddock next to a house.

When the owner came out and closed the gate behind him, Garlick started to do “donuts" in the paddock, before ramming the gate open and breaking through.

The vehicle then collided with a post, rammed through another gate before driving over a steep bank and coming to a halt on Edens Rd.

The occupants abandoned the vehicle, and while the passengers were soon picked up by police, Garlick ran to another property and found another car with the keys left inside.

He then drove off, stealing $30 of petrol from Caltex Bishopdale before driving the car to an address in The Brook.

The police found the car at 9.30am in the morning, and waited for the Armed Offenders Squad to arrive at the address.

While appeals were made for him to come out peacefully, Garlick responded by breaking two windows and yelling at police.

Sally Kidson/Stuff A witness said police officers with guns could be seen surrounding a house on Westbrook Terrace and there were loud bangs and yelling before two men were arrested.

When police moved in to arrest Garlick, tear gas was required to subdue him, and at the police station he continued to threaten police officers “while spitting intermittently”.

At the sentencing on Monday Judge Jo Rielly set a starting point of 15 months in prison on the lead charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Following uplifts for the aggravating features of the case and credits for Garlick’s guilty plea and personal circumstances, Judge Rielly settled on a final sentence of 20 months imprisonment.

Judge Rielly said in the submissions made by lawyer Emma Riddell and one of Garlick's supporters, it was clear Garlick had endured a very difficult upbringing.

Adopted from Papua New Guinea and brought into state care for much of his youth, Rielly said Garlick had become entrenched in crime and negative associations from a young age.

She said support had been offered for Garlick over the years, and while some had failed due to lack of motivation – it had not always been well-matched to him and his needs.

“You are a mature person and the only person that can change your life is you ... I would like nothing more than to never see you in this court again.”