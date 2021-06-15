'Sugar daddy' said camera in his truck cab showed teens consent to sex

A truck driver is accused of breaking promises to females, four of them under 18 years, to pay hundreds of dollars for sex. (File photo)

At first she thought the plan to meet a “sugar daddy” was a joke but in the cab of his truck with two other teenagers the then 15-year-old virgin decided she could not go through with it.

Now 18, she told a jury in the Wellington District Court that she thought she had her hands over her ears as the man had sex with the other two.

She’d gone along thinking she would go through with it but then couldn’t. But she still wanted to keep the $1600 he had promised, she admitted in court.

But it turned out none of the girls were paid.

A man was on trial facing 12 charges ranging from rape to obtaining a privilege, benefit or service by deception. He pleaded not guilty.

His name was suppressed in the meantime.

Cross examined by the man’s lawyer, the witness agreed she should have been 18 to be on Tinder, but she and friends had gone on the dating app as a joke, she said.

She could not recall talking to the man about her age but she agreed her friend had asked her about “uni” when they were with him, in an attempt to make them seem older, and they’d changed out of their school uniforms before going to meet him.

But in messages on Instagram he was told she was a virgin.

When it became clear that the $4000 phone banking payment he promised had not gone through, he was told they would go to the police because they were underage.

He messaged them he had a camera in the cab and could prove they consented.

The court was told he contacted her on Instagram in June 2018 after seeing her on Tinder and asked if she was interested in having a ‘sugar daddy’.

She knew that involved spending time with an older man, with a sexual component, she agreed.

The court had already heard from two women in their early 20s, from Christchurch, who say the man promised them money too, and never paid.

The trial continues on Wednesday.