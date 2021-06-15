Police search for offenders after early-morning robbery at Christchurch business

Police were called to a business on Lillian St in Halswell following a robbery early on Tuesday. (File photo).

Police are searching for several people following an early-morning robbery at a Christchurch business.

Officers were called to the business on Lillian St in Halswell at about 6.20am on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said early reports suggest a number of offenders had raided the business, fleeing before police arrived.

He said it was unclear whether they were armed or what they stole, but a person who was at the business at the time of the robbery was uninjured.

Police were making inquiries to locate the offenders, the spokesman said.

The robbery follows another at the Keyes Rd Dairy in New Brighton on Sunday at 9.30am.

A police spokesman on Monday said “multiple offenders” had entered the store and stolen items before fleeing in a car.

He said it was unclear how many people were involved, what exactly they stole, and whether they were armed at the time.

Police are still searching for those involved in that robbery.