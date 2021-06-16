'Have fun trying to explain to your parents what you did', 'sugar daddy' tells teen not paid for sex

A man in his 40s contacted young women whose profiles he’d seen on the dating app Tinder. (File photo)

A teenager was full of regret for succumbing to the temptation of a promised $1600 for sex with a “sugar daddy”, a jury has been told.

In a police interview recorded soon after the June 2018 incident, the then 15-year-old said “this old guy” had messaged her friend on Instagram offering to be a sugar daddy, and pay an excessive amount of money for sex.

“We should have seen it coming,” she said of his failure to pay.

Trying to exert pressure on him to pay, she told him by social media message that she was 15, having earlier said she and her friend were 18.

“Have fun trying to explain to your parents what you did yesterday,” he responded.

He said he had filmed what happened so could show she consented. Later he messaged her that he had posted it to a pornography website, but she could not find it on the internet link he sent.

The girl he had originally contacted after seeing her profile on Tinder backed out at the last minute, while two other girls had sex with the man on the bed in the cab of his truck parked on the Petone foreshore, near Wellington.

The witness said she had brought along another friend for whom $800 was negotiated. That friend told him she had a child.

The man’s name was suppressed in the Wellington District Court where he was on trial.

Giving evidence on Wednesday the witness said that, looking back, she thought that an older man could have picked up that they weren’t as old as they said because some of the things they were saying were pretty stupid, and they looked young.

They thought he paid through a phone banking transaction while they were with him.

The witness said at the earlier interview that she already felt regret as she sat in the truck waiting to have sex with him.

When the money didn’t arrive she contacted him on social media and he said one of the girls had done nothing.

“He was pretty much like we hadn’t satisfied him.”

She confided in another friend who told a school counsellor. The police then became involved.

She agreed she tried to negotiate a better price with the man by saying she was a virgin, which she wasn’t.

The man has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges but some of those are laid in the alternative so if he was found guilty it would be of only one charge relating to each complainant.

The first two charges related to women in their early 20s in Christchurch in January 2018, for which he was charged with using deception to obtain a privilege, service, or benefit.

From the June 2018 incident with the three teenagers he was charged with receiving or contracting for commercial sexual services with a person under 18 years. The alternative charge for each was using deception to obtain, or attempt to obtain, a privilege, service, or benefit.

Four charges were laid in relation to the final incident in July 2018, with a 17-year-old. The most serious of the charges was rape for not using a condom when that was a condition of consent to intercourse.

The alternatives were charges of dealing with a person under 18 for sexual exploitation, contracting with a person under 18 for commercial sexual services, and using deception to obtain a privilege, service, or benefit.

The man is expected to give evidence later in the trial, which is due to last about a week.