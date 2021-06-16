Struggling teen really needed 'sugar daddy's' money, jury told

A man in his 40s contacted young women whose profiles he’d seen on the dating app Tinder. (File photo)

A teenager agreed to paid sex with an older man because she was really struggling at the time and needed the money, a jury has been told.

Then 16, she went along at the last minute when two younger girls were due to meet him after a deal was struck on social media for him to pay the first two $1600 each for sex.

With the third girl the price went up to $4000 for all three, a jury in the Wellington District Court was told.

In a police interview recorded more than a year later, the third girl said at the time she was really struggling and needed the money.

On Wednesday in court she agreed she asked the man what she could do for money. She felt nauseous the whole time and ended it by giving him a gentle shove, she said.

It looked like he made the payment using his phone, but no money was received and later she thought he had arranged it as a future payment and then cancelled it.

The three girls got into the cab of his truck on the Petone foreshore, near Wellington, in June 2018. One girl changed her mind, but the 16-year-old and a 15-year-old had sex with him on the bed in the cab.

The man, whose name was suppressed, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges relating to six young women. He was expected to give evidence on Thursday.

One of the 15-year-olds said in her police interview recorded soon after the event, that “this old guy” had messaged her friend on Instagram offering to be a sugar daddy, and pay an excessive amount of money for sex.

“We should have seen it coming,” she said of his failure to pay.

Trying to exert pressure on him to pay, she told him by social media message that she was 15, having earlier said she and her friend were 18.

“Have fun trying to explain to your parents what you did yesterday,” he responded.

He said he had filmed what happened so could show she consented. Later he messaged her that he had posted it to a pornography website, but she could not find it on the internet link he sent.

The witness said that, looking back, she thought an older man could have picked that they weren’t as old as they said because some of the things they were saying were pretty stupid and they looked young.

When the money didn’t arrive she contacted him on social media and he said one of the girls had done nothing. “He was pretty much like we hadn’t satisfied him.”

She agreed she tried to negotiate a better price with the man by saying she was a virgin, which she wasn’t.

He has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges but some of those were laid in the alternative so if he was found guilty it would be of only one charge relating to each complainant.

The first two charges related to women in their early 20s in Christchurch in January 2018, for which he was charged with using deception to obtain a privilege, service, or benefit.

From the June 2018 incident with the three teenagers he was charged with receiving or contracting for commercial sexual services with a person under 18 years. The alternative charge for each was using deception to obtain, or attempt to obtain, a privilege, service, or benefit.

Four charges were laid in relation to the final incident in July 2018, with a 17-year-old. The most serious of the charges was rape for not using a condom when that was a condition of consent to intercourse.

The alternatives were charges of dealing with a person under 18 for sexual exploitation, contracting with a person under 18 for commercial sexual services, and using deception to obtain a privilege, service, or benefit.

The woman involved in the final incident, now 20, said she was offered $1500.

She wanted him to wear a condom and when he started without one she asked him to stop and put one on. She was sort of shocked when it was over and she believed he had not worn one.

She agreed she might not have seen him take it off after he finished.