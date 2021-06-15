Armed police search Wellington property for firearm after robbery

Police searched a property in Wellington’s Island Bay after a reported robbery. (File photo)

Armed police have scoured a Wellington property after reports of a firearm at a house, following a robbery.

A police spokeswoman said a robbery was reported to police on Tuesday about 7.11pm on the Wellington suburb of Island Bay’s Tiber St.

Armed staff attended the scene, following reports of a firearm being present at the address.

No firearm was located, and there have been no arrests as of 9.30pm Tuesday.

Police continue to make enquiries on the matter, the spokeswoman said.