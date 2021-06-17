Marlborough ranks high in safety, low in household crime, survey shows

Picton resident Kevin Graham says new data showing Marlborough to be a safe place to live reflects his experience.

New data showing Marlborough among the safest regions to live has not surprised some residents who struggle to recall when they last experienced crime.

Fourteen per cent of households in Marlborough experienced burglary, trespass, theft, or damage in the past 12 months, according to the New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey released on Wednesday.

That was lower than the national average of 20 per cent, or Nelson at 18 per cent. Only Otago and Tasman had lower rates, at 13 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

Picton retiree Kevin Graham said in his 13 years living on Scotland St he had not experienced any crime himself, though he did see the Armed Offenders Squad arrest a neighbour several years ago.

“But the people renting there were very friendly people, to this day I don't know what they had done.”

Graham said he liked Picton because it was relatively quiet and neighbours looked out for each other.

“It’s like a throwback to the 60s here ... I used to live in Christchurch and you couldn’t leave your car out in the driveway, or your lawnmower out of the shed, quite different to when I was growing up there.”

The survey found people in Marlborough felt safer from crime than people in most other regions, with 40 per cent of respondents rating how safe they felt as 10 out of 10, or the ‘most safe’ option.

Only 12 per cent of people in Marlborough rated their safety as 7 or lower, the lowest percentage in the country. In Canterbury 22 per cent gave a rating 7 or lower, Nelson 19 per cent, and Wellington 18 per cent.

Fellow Scotland St resident Hamish Wilson, a vineyard worker, said the findings were not a surprise. He said he felt very safe living in Marlborough and could not remember the last time he was the victim of a crime – maybe an unsuccessful telephone scam attempt, he said.

The survey was in its third cycle, carried out in 2019 and 2020, although data collection was suspended during Covid-19 alert levels 3 and 4.

With more than 7000 respondents, it was hoped to be a truer indication of victim experiences than police data, as only about a quarter of all crime was reported to the police, the most common reason being the crime felt too trivial, the survey found.

The most common offences reported in the survey were fraud and deception, harassment and threatening behaviour, and burglary, which combined made up more than half of all offences. Two per cent of victims experienced a third of all crimes.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Willy Harding helped set up the Kawatiri Knight Owls, a group born out of frustration with meth-fuelled burglaries, car break-ins and thefts in Westport.

People aged between 15 and 19 were the most likely age group to be victims of crime, with 20 per cent saying they experienced crime in the last 12 months.

Māori, people with disabilities, and single or separated women were more likely to be the victims of crime, while men who were married or in de facto relationships were significantly less likely to be the victims of crime.

The only real change since the first survey in 2018 was a decrease in the number of burglaries, which dropped from 12 per cent of households to 10 per cent in 2020. The number of households burgled after lockdown, at 9.1 per cent, was much lower than before lockdown, at 11 per cent, according to 2020 data.