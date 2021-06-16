Intruder switches off power, invades home and attacks teenager and her father

Police are investigating a home invasion at a property in Opawa in the early hours of Sunday.

A teenage girl and her father were attacked by an intruder who had turned off the power to their home during a break-in.

Police are investigating the “serious incident” at a property in Fifield Tce in Opawa, Christchurch about 3.30am on Sunday.

They believe the attack was random rather than targeted, Stuff understands, and are looking at whether the incident is connected to burglaries in the area.

A police spokeswoman said an 18-year-old returned to her family’s home, “disturbed an intruder” and was then assaulted.

It is believed the teenager’s father was also set upon when he came to her aid.

“Police believed the intervention of the family member stopped any further assault on the person. The offender has then left the scene.”

Both victims required hospital treatment for moderate injuries and were assisting police with inquiries, the spokeswoman said.

Stuff understands the teenager was punched repeatedly during the attack. She and her father both suffered facial injuries.

A nearby resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said he woke in the early hours of Sunday to a “very large crash” which sounded like a garage door being shut.

He looked out of his window but couldn’t see or hear anything else until police arrived at the property on Fifield Tce about 30 minutes later.

“I couldn’t see too clearly but there was no noise or lights or anything ... until police showed up.”

The man said he had been living in the area for several years and while he was aware of some thefts he had never heard of an incident of this severity happening before.

He said the pair who had been attacked on Sunday had since told him it had been a “scary” and “traumatic” time for them.

He said he thought the offender’s behaviour was “opportunistic” and believed they were initially targeting a nearby house which was empty and being repaired.

The man said there had been examples of people stealing from nearby properties which were being repaired soon after the Canterbury earthquakes.

However, the attack had not left him feeling scared about living in Opawa.

“I haven't really felt any less safe from it. It does go through your mind but it’s just one of those things.

“I don't think they (the offender) started the evening thinking they were going to be invading another property and causing assault but they're obviously fairly ruthless.”

The home where the incident happened is owned by a couple who work at separate Christchurch schools.

One of the schools said they were “giving every possible support to our colleague, but it’s very much a private matter so we need to respect that in terms of any media comment”.

The police spokeswoman said: “Police would like to speak to anyone in the Opawa area who had property disturbed on Saturday evening or Sunday morning or has information that would assist the enquiry”.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting the file number 210613/2503.