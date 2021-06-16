Teenager and relative seriously assaulted by intruder in their home

Police are investigating the home invasion that happened at a property in Opawa about 3.30am on Sunday. (File photo).

A teenager and a relative were attacked by an intruder who turned off the power to their home during a break-in.

Police are investigating the “serious incident” at a property in Fifield Tce in Opawa, Christchurch at about 3.30am on Sunday.

They believe the attack was random rather than targeted, Stuff understands, and are looking at whether the incident is connected to burglaries in the area.

A police spokeswoman said an 18-year-old returned home, “disturbed an intruder” who was in her home and was then assaulted.

A relative came to her assistance and was also set upon by the offender, she said.

“Police believed the intervention of the family member stopped any further assault on the person. The offender has then left the scene.”

Both victims required hospital treatment for moderate injuries and were assisting police with inquiries, the spokeswoman said.

“Police would like to speak to anyone in the Opawa area who had property disturbed on Saturday evening or Sunday morning or has information that would assist the enquiry”.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting the file number 210613/2503.