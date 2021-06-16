Police seize $20k of meth and $42k in cash in Southern drug bust

Police have seized methamphetamine with a street value of about $20,000, four vehicles, a firearm and around $42,000 in cash following search warrants carried out in Dunedin and Invercargill.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said Southern District Organised Crime teams executed the search warrants in Dunedin on Tuesday as police continue its focus on the supply and distribution of methamphetamine into the Southern District.

The warrants followed the arrest of four people in Waihola on Monday, after the occupants of an alleged stolen vehicle left a crash scene and were later located with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Two further arrests were made on Tuesday as a result of the search warrants executed.

Four men aged 25, 29, 32 and 34, have been charged with several offences including selling methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawfully taking of a motor vehicle and a variety of driving offences.

They appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old woman will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday charged with supply of methamphetamine.

A 47-year-old woman was also charged with being party to the selling of methamphetamine in Invercargill and will appear in the Invercargill District Court on July 13.

Police believe that members of this group have strong links to several gangs both in the Southern region and Christchurch.

As the operation is ongoing, police are unable to provide any further information at this stage.

“Methamphetamine continues to cause extreme harm in the community and police will continue to focus and target those selling and pushing this harm in order to hold those offenders accountable,” Hanna said.

“Stopping its distribution will reduce harm not only to those that have already been exposed to the harmful effects of this destructive drug, but those who may never have been exposed to it before.

“We want to send a clear message that such criminal activity won’t be tolerated.

“Police are committed to stamping out the distribution of methamphetamine and the detrimental impact it has on all communities,” he said.