Crown attempt to introduce new evidence against late Peter Ellis dismissed

An attempt by the Crown to have an extra abuse allegation against the late Peter Ellis​ admitted as evidence ahead of the full hearing of his appeal in October has failed.

Ellis was convicted of 16 charges of sexual offending against seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1993.

He appealed twice to the Court of Appeal, the second time after a referral by the Governor-General.

READ MORE:

* Crown has new witness with abuse claims against Peter Ellis – but has also raised concerns about reliability

* Supreme Court decision on Peter Ellis appeal is potentially groundbreaking

* New hearing to decide if Peter Ellis case to go ahead



The first appeal quashed three of the convictions, but the second appeal against the remaining 13 convictions was dismissed in 1999.

He was granted leave to appeal against those remaining convictions by the Supreme Court in July 2019.

Martin van Beynen/Stuff Ellis pictured two months before his death in September 2019.

Ellis died in September 2019. But in September the following year the Court decided the appeal should continue.

The Crown applied to cite the new evidence in support of its case at the hearing of the appeal.

The proposed evidence was an affidavit from a woman who says Ellis sexually assaulted her in the 1980s when she was a child.

But the Supreme Court concluded the proposed evidence was inadmissible, and the application was dismissed.