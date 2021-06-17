Hamilton judge shares wrong-courtroom 'Minties moment' at final sitting

Judge Simon Menzies, right, is known to keep a meticulously tidy desk and office, attendees at his final sitting heard. He’s pictured sharing a hongi with Judge Glen Marshall after a mihi whakatau.

Judge Simon Menzies strode into court, announced by his registrar, to find his spot at the bench was taken.

“Judge Collin was sitting there, arms folded, a bemused look on his face, and said, ‘Hello judge,’” Judge Menzies told the crowd at his final sitting at Hamilton District Court.

“We were, of course, in the wrong courtroom, and we withdrew with what limited dignity remained.”

After seven years behind the bench at Hamilton District Court, Judge Menzies officially retired on Tuesday – his birthday.

However, he'll work for another couple of years, under an acting warrant.

The wrong courtroom incident wasn’t the only embarrassing or “Minties moment” shared.

Judge Menzies also recalled a lawyer he didn’t name making an earnest bail application in hopeless circumstances, with the key argument being the intense interest the defendant’s mother was taking in proceedings.

“What counsel was unable to appreciate, and what I could see quite obviously, the defendant's mother … the only person remaining, had long since curled up in a corner, sound asleep and snoring,” Judge Menzies said.

“Bail was refused.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Judge Menzies came to the bench in 2014 and, before that, was a partner at Harkness Henry.

Judge Menzies’ final sitting attracted a crowd from all areas of the courthouse and beyond, including judges, coroners, community magistrates, but also family, friends, and former colleagues from his time as a partner at Harkness Henry.

One observation kept coming up: he kept a meticulously tidy office and desk.

Perhaps, Judge Menzies mused, the final thing he should do as a district court judge was to trash his chamber.

Judge Menzies is also a big fan of Gothenburg's gin-soaked salmon, his colleague Judge Garry​ Collin said – something anyone who has dined there with him will know.

Judge Menzies came to the bench in 2014 as one of a series of more mature judge appointments known in the legal fraternity as Dad’s Army, Judge Collin said.

But it wasn’t immediately apparent that he fit into that category, as he didn't – and still doesn’t – look his age, Judge Collin said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Numerous judges were among the crowd at a final sitting for Judge Simon Menzies at Hamilton District Court.

Crown prosecutor Jacinda Hamilton spoke of Judge Menzies’ warmth and wit, and his high expectations.

“I’m not going to lie – I was never a fan of your Friday afternoon 4.45 telephone conference. But, certainly, the prospect of having nothing to say about what counsel had agreed on for the coming week’s trial was immensely motivating.”

Judge Menzies’ wife, Julie, was also acknowledged for her contribution to the District Court – she was a registrar who spent many years running Hamilton’s Youth Court.

The pair recently became grandparents for the first time, and will soon be heading to Australia to meet their grandson and for “grandparenting tuition”, Judge Menzies said.

Judge Menzies also enjoys playing golf, squash and tennis, and playing the guitar.