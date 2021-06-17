Lonely life turned long-distance truck driver into 'sugar daddy', jury told

The man is alleged to have seen young women on the dating app Tinder, and contacted them on Instagram. (File photo)

The lonely life of a long-distance truck driver led a man to seek company and sex from young women he saw on Tinder, a Wellington jury has heard.

The man, 52, whose name was suppressed, was giving evidence in the District Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges relating to six females who said they agreed to sex acts for money, and he didn’t pay.

He started out really honest and paid upfront, but women would leave without doing anything, he said.

“I felt I was getting ripped off. That happened quite a few times.” He thought females claimed to be virgins to negotiate a higher price.

So he started delaying the payments he made by phone banking, so he could cancel them.

In early 2018 he cancelled a payment after meeting two women in Christchurch. They were gay and “made out” together before he had sex with one of them.

He was expecting a “full lesbian experience”, and said “Is that it?”

“Obviously I felt ripped off.” It was not a very good experience, he said.

Other charges relating to three teenagers he arranged to meet on the Petone foreshore in June 2018. He thought they were 18, he said, but two were 15 and one was 16.

One girl backed out while she was in his truck, which he said was fair enough, but he had sex with the other two.

He said it wasn’t “enjoyable” and he cancelled the $4000 payment because he wasn’t going to pay the girl who just sat in his truck.

When one of them contacted him saying he had to pay, or they would tell police he’d raped underage girls, it was the first he heard about them being underage and he thought it was blackmail, he said in evidence.

He responded it was a business arrangement and he hadn’t been satisfied.

In Lower Hutt in August 2018 he had agreed to pay a female $1500 for company and sex.

He was a bit annoyed she was in a hurry to go, he said.

He was charged with rape for allegedly not wearing a condom which was a condition of her consent to sex. He said he put one on part-way through and took it off only after he had finished.

She spoke about being at school and living with her parents, which he said he thought was an attempt to “up the price”. She was 17.

He said he thought the young women were all at least 18 because they had to be 18 to be on Tinder.

Under cross-examination, he agreed he put his age as 45 on Tinder when he was 48, so he knew other people could also lie about their age.

He said he was away from home so much he wasn’t getting on well with his wife.

From a Stuff article he read about “sugar daddies”, older men paying for company and sex from younger women.

He would look at the Tinder profiles and contact the females on Instagram, asking if they were interested in having a sugar daddy.

The man pleaded not guilty to 12 charges, but he was discharged on one of dealing with a female under 18 for sexual exploitation.

Judge Ian Mill said, in his view, the charge was more appropriate where a person was alleged to have arranged sexual exploitation of a person under 18 for another person, such as a pimp would do.

The man was to continue giving evidence on Friday.