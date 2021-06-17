'Sugar daddy' truck driver faces one less charge, judge rules

The man is alleged to have seen young women on the dating app Tinder, and contacted them on Instagram. (File photo)

A truck driver alleged to have offered himself as a “sugar daddy” for young women, then not paid them, has been discharged on one charge at his trial.

The man, whose name is suppressed, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges in the Wellington District Court.

But on Thursday, Judge Ian Mill​ told the jury that the defendant was discharged on one charge of dealing with a female under 18 for sexual exploitation.

The judge said he thought the charge could not be established on the facts alleged in the case.

In his view, the charge was more appropriate where a person was alleged to have arranged sexual exploitation of a person under 18 for another person, for instance a pimp arranging sexual exploitation of a young person for a customer.

The charge related to a 17-year-old in Lower Hutt in August 2018.

In relation to her, the man still faces three alternative charges of rape for not wearing a condom when that was a condition of sex, receiving commercial sexual services with a person under 18, and obtaining a privilege, service, or benefit, by deception.

The complainant, now 20, said the defendant contacted her on Instagram after seeing her profile on the dating app Tinder. He offered her $1500 to have sex with him.

Unsplash The man allegedly negotiated with young women to have sex for money. (File photo)

At first she did not feel comfortable about it, so didn’t go ahead, but a couple of weeks later she needed money and she contacted him to say she would have sex with him if he wore a condom. She told him she was not 18 yet.

She met him in Lower Hutt on August 2, 2018, and they had sex on the bed in his truck. However, she had to ask him more than once to put on a condom and, when he finished, she did not see it on him. She agreed she might have missed seeing him take it off afterwards.

Although she saw him put her bank account number into a banking form on his phone, she did not see the transaction completed, and she did not receive any money from him.

Six young women have made allegations against him of not paying for sexual favours he requested in 2018.

At the time, two of the girls were 15, and one each aged 16 and 17.

The three youngest met him in his truck, which had a bed, at the Petone foreshore, near Wellington.

One of the 15-year-olds changed her mind about having sex, but the other two proceeded.

He faced charges of contracting for, or receiving, commercial sexual services from females under 18, or alternatively obtaining, or attempting to obtain, a privilege, service, or benefit by deception.

The man was told the three were older than they were, the jury heard.

Two women in Christchurch said in January 2018, when they were aged 20 and 21, the defendant contacted one of them on Instagram and as a result the three met up the same evening.

The two women performed a sex act and then one of them had sex with him. She said she was gay and it was the first time she had been with a man.

The money they were promised did not arrive.

Detective Ben Hurley said when he spoke to the defendant to search his truck, the defendant asked which incidents were being investigated.

“Was it the Hamilton or Christchurch girls? I know they were threatening the police.”

He said he had not done anything wrong, and he had paid the girls.

From messages on the defendant’s phone, Hurley located the name of one of the women in Christchurch and spoke to her.

The man was expected to give evidence on Thursday.