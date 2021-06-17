Auckland restaurant worker locked in freezer during armed robbery

The alleged aggravated robbery took place at Bricklane Restaurant and Bar in New Lynn.

A restaurant worker was locked in a freezer while another was threatened with a firearm during an aggravated robbery in Auckland, police said.

The incident took place at Bricklane Restaurant and Bar in West Auckland’s New Lynn on May 24.

Police said a masked man, with a firearm, entered the restaurant around 7.50am where two workers were inside.

“The offender has locked one of the workers in the freezer and demanded the other open the safe, while threatening them with a firearm,” police said.

“The safe was unable to be opened and the armed offender has fled the scene.”

The workers involved were not hurt in the ordeal but were left “extremely shaken”.

Police said the crime would feature on Police Ten 7 on Thursday night where new information would be shared – including CCTV footage.

The new information would also share the alleged offender’s movements following the robbery.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost urged members of the public to watch the episode as he believed people would recognise the person involved.

“This was a shocking incident which was traumatic for the victims involved, and we need to locate the offender to prevent any further businesses being targeted.”

At the time of the incident, Bricklane posted on social media that it would be closed for a few days.

“None of our team were injured during this incident but are badly shaken,” the post said.

“They have been offered victim support and counselling services.”

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery can contact Waitematā Police on 105 quoting file number 210524/6097.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.