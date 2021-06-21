Truck driver not facing a court of morals, lawyer says

Young women were approached on Instagram after being spotted on Tinder. (File photo)

A jury has been asked to put aside any antipathy they might feel for a truck driver who offered young women large amounts of money to entice them to have sex with him.

The truck driver would contact young women on social media after seeing their profiles on the dating app Tinder, ask if they wanted a ‘’sugar daddy’’ and what they might do for financial reward.

The Crown said it was a sex scam and the man did not intend to pay because he could not explain the payments to his wife.

The 52-year-old has name suppression in the Wellington District Court where he faces 11 charges from three incidents in 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges ranging from rape to obtaining a privilege, service or benefit by deception. The complainants were aged 15 to 21.

The jury began considering its verdicts on Monday afternoon.

In his final address the man’s lawyer, Phil Mitchell​, said while jurors might disapprove of what the man did, the man was in a court of law, not morals.

The jury should be dispassionate and put aside any feelings of antipathy they might have.

The long-distance truck driver said he got lonely away from his wife and sought companionship and sex, offering large sums to meet young women in the cab of his truck which had a bed.

Two of the complainants involved in the charges were aged 15, one was 16, one 17, and the oldest were 20 and 21.

One of the 15 year-olds who went to meet the man in Petone in June 2018, backed out at the last minute, but the others performed the services agreed. None were paid.

AP The man said he would see young women on Tinder and contact them offering a “sugar daddy” deal. (File photo)

But Mitchell said the man had made commercial deals with the complainants, services were provided “to a certain extent” and payment was withheld by a dissatisfied customer.

The complainants could have gone to the disputes tribunal or a debt collection agency to pursue payment, he said.

The most serious charge the man faced was sexual violation by rape. He was alleged to have reluctantly worn a condom, which was a condition of a 17-year-old agreeing to have sex with him, and taken it off during the act.

The young woman said she was shocked to see the man not wearing a condom after they finished. She agreed she might have been mistaken that his hand was not in a position to have removed the condom.

But prosecutor Stephanie Bishop​ said the man had a clear preference for sex without a condom and two other women said he had to be reminded to wear one.

The complainant had answered Mitchell’s hypothetical questions, but she was clear she had been shocked to see the man not wearing a condom.

The man offered “outlandish” amounts for sex, Bishop said. He paid some women but in October 2017 one of the women found out he had lied to her about not being married, and she contacted a member of his family, who told his wife.

His wife did his business accounts and began looking for suspicious payments.

So the man started meeting women, pretending to pay them online but delaying payment, so it could be cancelled later.

When he met the complainants he could not have paid the amounts agreed – $1500 or $1600 – without going into overdraft, Bishop said.

The man had not taken reasonable steps to check that the complainants were at least 18 and could legally provide commercial sexual services, she said.

He said he relied on being told three of them were 18, and that one of the three was on Tinder which was supposed to be for people at least 18 years old. But the man himself had lied about his age in his Tinder profile, saying he was 45 when he was 48 at the time.

The last woman, who he met in Lower Hutt in August 2018, told him she was still 17. The man said females lied about their age and being a virgin, to negotiate a higher price.

Bishop said a reasonable person would have noticed “significant alarm bells” and made further inquiries, especially when the man met the three youngest complainants.