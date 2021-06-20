Seventh smash-and-grab burglary in five years for Cambridge sportswear store

Stirling Sports in Cambridge has been broken into by thieves for the seventh time in five years.

The owners of a sportswear store in Cambridge are again cleaning up and taking stock following the latest in a series of smash-and-grab burglaries.

Stirling Sports owner Sarah Nicholl did not want to speak about the 1.10am raid on the store on Sunday, but said it was the seventh such incident in five years – five of which have been ram raids.

While this latest burglary was not technically a ram raid – some solid railings and large rocks placed in a garden outside the store now preventing such a thing from happening – it was clear a car had been driven across the footpath and right up to the front of the store.

A front bumper and other debris from the Nissan car still littered the footpath outside, along with a lot of broken glass.

Nike clothing was taken in the raid, Nicholl said.

Senior Sergeant Tina Shaw said it was clear the stolen car had been used by the burglars to help them gain entry. The damaged stolen car was found nearby with some of the stolen items of clothing still inside.

Christel Yardley/Stuff While the store was not ram-raided, it was clear a stolen car had been used to help the burglars get into the premises - resulting in an expensive mess.

Although police arrived at the scene soon after, the burglars ran off to a second car and got away.

The incident is the latest chapter in a spate of such crimes in Waikato. Cambridge store Sports World, just up the road from Stirling Sports, was hit about two weeks ago, and last Saturday night Sports Safari on the corner of Ulster and Liverpool streets in Hamilton was targeted.

The issue of the raids on Stirling Sports was raised at a Cambridge Community Board meeting in 2019, where it was decided that boulders and CCTV would be a better deterrent than installing a row of bollards outside the store.

At that time, Waipa Mayor Jim Mylchreest said bollards would not stop determined criminals from breaking into the store.

“The issue we've got from a council perspective is spending ratepayers' funds developing private security work.”