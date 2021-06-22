Victim who 'couldn't stand by' assaulted after intervening in a road rage accident

A man who intervened after a road rage incident on High St Motueka was slapped in the face by the driver. (File photo)

Intervening in a car-versus-cyclist road-rage incident resulted in a man getting slapped in the face by the car’s driver.

Eugene Teuamarangi Hunapo, 43, appeared in Nelson District Court on Monday charged with one count of assault.

The police summary of facts said Hunapo was driving along High St, Motueka, at 10.45am on April 24 when he became involved in a road-rage incident with a cyclist.

Hunapo pulled his vehicle over outside a laundrette and confronted the cyclist, the police summary of facts said.

The incident was witnessed by a bystander, who became involved.

“The victim couldn’t stand by and watch this happen, so intervened,” the summary said.

Hunapo then followed the bystander into the drying room of the nearby laundrette, where he “slapped him three or four times”.

Then, Hunapo returned to his vehicle and drove away.

The witness was unharmed by the incident.

Hunapo's defence lawyer Dave Holloway said his client was willing to engage in community work and a possible emotional harm reparation.

Judge Garry Barkle convicted Hunapo of the charge and remanded him at large until sentencing next month.