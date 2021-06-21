Two men accused of murdering RSE worker in Blenheim held in custody

Police have arrested 10 people following an incident on Blenheim's Market St on Sunday.

Two men accused of murdering an RSE worker in Blenheim have been held in custody.

A 37-year-old and a 33-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared in the Blenheim District Court jointly charged with murder on Monday, in relation to an alleged stabbing on Market St.

Neither of the men entered pleas. They were remanded in custody to their next appearance on July 9.

Tongan vineyard worker Hiko Lynch, 23, was in New Zealand on the RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) scheme to earn money for his family back home when he was killed in the early hours of June 20.

His employer Aaron Jay, of Hortus, said Lynch was out on Saturday night celebrating a friend's 26th birthday. That friend and another Tongan man were in hospital following the incident on Market St, about 3am on Sunday.