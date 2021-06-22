Auckland tornado: Papatoetoe residents fear thieves will hit abandoned homes

Drone footage shows the damage caused by the tornado in Papatoetoe on the weekend.

People whose homes were ravaged by the south Auckland tornado are worried about thieves after their houses were left abandoned and without power for days.

A total of 80 houses in the suburb of Papatoetoe were affected by Saturday’s freak tornado. Most are too damaged and dangerous to live in, and have been left empty as building inspections continue.

Houses on Freyberg Ave, Fitzroy St, Haywood Rd and nearby streets had their windows smashed and parts of roofs blown off.

Days later, homes are still without power and Freyburg Ave is closed off because of extensive damage to power lines.

READ MORE:

* Auckland tornado: $50k raised for killed worker's family, Papatoetoe clean-up continues

* Auckland tornado: 80 houses still with no power and welfare centre closes

* Auckland tornado: Worker died after being picked up and thrown against object



Tejinder Singh said he is worried about opportunists who might want to take advantage of the situation to raid empty homes.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Mohammed Hafiz says he doesn’t know when he will be able to move back into his home after it was severely damaged by a tornado.

His home didn’t receive too much damage, and he is still able to remain there with his family.

“Our whole street is dark at night because no power, no street lights. We worry about those empty homes, and even ours because we don’t know who has access to our streets,” he said.

“During the day the roads are cordoned off but in the evening, there is no one there manning the entrances to our roads.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff On Monday, homeowners and residents were seen trying to clean up their homes in the aftermath of Saturday’s tornado.

Police have been seen patrolling the affected streets, but not enough to make residents like Singh feel safer.

“We know Vector and contractors are working around the clock to restore power and get people back in their homes, but it would be good to have more police presence because we’re in the dark, literally.”

Mohammed Hafiz is not allowed to move back into his home until after his home is assessed for damage.

Parts of his roof were blown off and windows smashed, he said. By his front door is a yellow sticker, to mark that access to his home is restricted.

Hafiz said he is lucky because his son lives next door, and he can stay there to keep watch over his house.

“But the others who have to go live somewhere else ... everyone’s trying to assess damages and rebuild but at the back of our minds of course, we’re worried about our homes being looted.”

He said people have had to abandon their homes and leave everything behind, with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Counties Manukau Inspector Rod Honan said police are aware of residents’ concerns.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Eighty homes were severely damaged by the tornado, most abandoned because of safety concerns.

Police want to reassure them that they are working with emergency management to ensure the safety of the area, he said.

However, Honan did not say whether police patrols will be increased or whether there will be a 24-hour police presence.

“Police have not received any reports of burglary or theft at this stage,” Honan said.

Instead, he encouraged neighbours and people in the area to look out for each other and each other’s property.

Honan urged residents to report any suspicious activity to police on 111 if a crime is in progress, or 105 if it’s happened.

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact Police on 105.

Those with welfare concerns can contact 0800 22 22 00 for assistance.