Tongan officials prepare to bring RSE worker's body home from Blenheim

Vineyard worker Hiko Lynch, 23, died after an alleged stabbing in central Blenheim on Sunday.

Immigration New Zealand is working with the Tongan government to get Hiko Lynch home to his family.

The 23-year-old vineyard worker died in an alleged stabbing in central Blenheim in the early hours of Sunday, after what police believe was an altercation with a gang from outside the region. Two other Tongan workers were wounded and are recovering at Blenheim’s Wairau Hospital.

Two men in their 30s with interim name suppression have been jointly charged with murder. Police said at least 10 people face charges in connection with Lynch’s death.

His employer, Aaron Jay of Hortus, said the team was planning a memorial service for Lynch on Sunday.

Jay had fielded inquiries from several groups, including churches and the Fijian, Samoan, and ni-Vanuatu communities, hoping to attend.

He was working on finding a venue, he said.

Hortus had started a Givealittle page to collect donations for Lynch’s family.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Flowers have started amassing on the footpath near where Lynch was fatally injured on Blenheim’s Market St.

Lynch and the two Tongan men in hospital were in the country on the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, which was set up in 2007 to help New Zealand employers hire workers from overseas, mostly the Pacific Islands, when they were unable to employ enough Kiwis.

An Immigration NZ spokesperson said the department was in touch with the Tongan government’s RSE Liaison office, which had sent officials to Blenheim to support the two injured workers.

The department understood the workers were well-supported by their employer, as well as the wider community, the spokesperson said.

“Immigration NZ extends its sympathies to the family of the RSE worker who died and passes on its best wishes to the two RSE workers who were injured,” the spokeperson said.

“Immigration NZ will continue to keep in touch with the employer as the situation develops to ensure appropriate support is being provided to the workers.”

The department was working with the Tongan Government, the liaison office and Lynch’s employer to arrange repatriation, the spokesperson said.

A Nelson Marlborough District Health Board spokeswoman said on Tuesday the two wounded men were still at Wairau Hospital, in a stable condition.