Police justified to pursue and set dog on burglars during arrest, IPCA says

Police were right to pursue a group of fleeing burglars and use a police dog to arrest one of the men involved, the police watchdog has found.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released its findings into the incident on Tuesday.

Just after 1am on November 11, 2019, four offenders broke into a liquor store on Vernon Drive in Lincoln and stole a large quantity of alcohol.

Police used CCTV cameras to identify a green Subaru and a silver Mazda, both of which were stolen and used in the burglary.

Both drivers fled, but police abandoned their initial pursuit due to the risk it posed to members of the public, the IPCA noted.

About an hour later, the offenders were found behind another liquor store in Shirley, Christchurch. They left when they saw a patrol car arrive and headed towards Marshland Rd.

IPCA chair Judge Colin Doherty says he is satisfied the officers involved in the pursuit and the arrest conducted "sound, ongoing assessments of the risks and made appropriate tactical decisions, given the circumstances".

Police followed the two cars at the speed limit for eight minutes before using road spikes to puncture their tyres.

The Subaru was pursued at slow speeds over 2.5 kilometres for just over three-and-a-half minutes.

An officer used his patrol car to nudge the Subaru off the road, bringing it to a stop against a traffic light pole.

During his arrest, the driver of the Subaru, referred to as “Mr X” in the IPCA’s report, was bitten twice by a police dog, which also “accidentally” bit a police officer.

The four people in the Subaru were arrested and the stolen alcohol was found inside the car. Two people in the Mazda were also arrested after abandoning the car and trying to flee on foot.

Mr X later complained to the IPCA, saying police used excessive and unnecessary force during his arrest.

The IPCA found police were justified in nudging one of the fleeing vehicles off the road as it was likely a collision was imminent between the fleeing car and a nearby member of the public.

“The decision to continue the pursuit was reasonable, given the slow speed and lack of traffic given the time of the morning,” it said.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price says the officers demonstrated an "excellent level of risk assessment and decision-making" during the November 11, 2019, incident.

A police dog handler arrived shortly after the cars were stopped. He believed the driver had assaulted one officer and saw him struggling with another one.

The dog handler feared the officer may be seriously injured, so used his dog to latch onto Mr X's leg while they brought him under control. The man was bitten twice on the leg and officers provided him with appropriate medical care.

The man claimed officers kicked him while he was lying on the ground, but the authority found that was not true.

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said the findings showed the officers demonstrated an “excellent level of risk assessment and decision-making”.

“I totally support the actions of our police using the appropriate tactical options to bring to an end this sort of offending.”

He said the driver of the Subaru made a “poor and dangerous decision” not to stop and presented a “high risk” to himself, members of the public and police.

“It is critical that people stop when requested,” he said.

“I remain very proud of all our police team who come to work every day to prevent crime and crashes, and this incident reflects the role of police in holding to account those who break the law and put innocent members of our community at risk.”