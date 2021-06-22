Brave victims of truck driver's sex scam helped police find evidence

Dion Lance McKenzie is on bail awaiting sentence on six charges.

Victims of a sex scam begun online helped police identify much wider evidence, a detective says.

A jury in the Wellington District Court on Monday found Dion Lance McKenzie​, 52, a former long distance truck driver, guilty of arranging to have sex with four teenagers for money in 2018 in the Hutt Valley.

Two were 15, and the others 16 and 17. One of the 15-year-olds changed her mind at the last minute, but the other three had sex with him on a bed in his truck.

The jury’s verdicts meant he did not have reasonable grounds for believing they were at least 18, the legal age for providing commercial sexual services.

He said he thought they were 18, including because three pretended they were, but the fourth told him she was only 17.

He told the victims he would pay $1500 or $1600, but they received nothing.

Two gay women, aged 20 and 21, in Christchurch were scammed in January 2018.

They had also been visitors to the bed in McKenzie’s truck, first with each other while McKenzie watched, and then McKenzie had sex with one of them.

One was expecting to receive $500 and the other $1000. He was found guilty of obtaining privileges, services or benefits by deception, in relation to the two women.

McKenzie said he became lonely spending so much time away from his wife and began looking on the dating app Tinder.

He met about 10 women, he said in evidence, but four of the young women involved in the charges were in his home region of Wellington.

He would contact them on Instagram asking if they wanted a “sugar daddy”.

He said he had got the idea from a Stuff article.

When he met the women he would appear to complete a banking transaction on his phone but would make them for a future date, so they could be cancelled.

At his trial he said at first he had paid the women, some in cash, but after being ripped off he started using online banking that could be cancelled. He said the six young women involved in the trial had not been satisfactory, so he cancelled the payments.

The police officer in charge of the case, Detective Ben Hurley​ of Wairarapa CIB, said the six women were deceived into sexual services.

The result of the trial was thanks to the bravery of the victims who came forward, he said.

A committed investigation working alongside victims led police to identify much wider evidence of offending than was first apparent, Hurley said.

The case against McKenzie highlighted how social media could be misused, and it was important to check privacy settings to protect personal information from being seen by unwanted people.

He asked anyone with information about possible further offending to contact police.

“Any complaints will be treated seriously and sensitively,” Hurley said.

McKenzie was approached for comment but did not want to say anything. He is on bail pending sentencing in August.

The jury had found him not guilty of the most serious charge, an allegation that he raped the 17-year-old by not wearing a condom when she made that a condition of having sex.