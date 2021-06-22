Thefts of catalytic converters soar as parts are targeted for valuable metals

Cars parked in the open, on roads and even in car yards are being targeted for their catalytic converters (File photo)

Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise in Canterbury, with police saying they are being targeted because of the valuable metals they contain.

Police have recorded at least 50 instances of the car parts being stolen in the past few months in Canterbury alone.

“These thefts are occurring from vehicles parked in the open, on the side of the road and in some cases car yards and vehicle storage facilities,” a police spokesman said.

“The best prevention of this occurring is high definition CCTV cameras and high quality security lighting at commercial premises and ensuring private vehicles are parked securely, preferably in a garage or with a vehicle alarm installed.

The New Zealand Association of Metal Recyclers, which works with police to prevent metal theft, is also concerned at the rise in catalytic converter theft.

Catalytic converters are an exhaust emission control device, helping to remove toxic gases and pollutants from car exhausts.

Among the precious metals they include are platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Countries like the United States and Britain have also reported a soar in catalytic converter theft, with reports the metals they contain were sought after with cuts in supplies due to Covid-19.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau in the United States tracked more than 14,000 reported thefts in 2020 alone, with a ten-fold increase since 2018, while in Britain a 104 per cent increase in theft was reported as prices for the precious metal skyrocketed.

New Zealand police encouraged people to report any theft and to watch out for people crawling under cars after dark.

People are urged to report stolen metal to police and to be cautious when buying second-hand scrap metal off social media.