Armed police called after reports of second incident of a gunman in Christchurch

Police received a “third hand” report that a person had a gun at a central Christchurch car park on Wednesday, followed by another report of a gunman in a Christchurch suburb, later in the evening.

Armed police have responded to a second report of a gunman in a Christchurch suburb, just hours after officers were called to the central city over concerns a person was carrying a gun.

Police say there are no indications the incidents are linked, and no arrests have been made.

Police received the first report that a person had a gun at a car park in Lichfield St, near the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct, about 10.30am on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.

Armed staff responded “as a precaution” and checked a number of vehicles but were unable to find anyone of that description, she said.

“We do not believe there to be any threat to the public and inquiries are continuing to locate any vehicle or person involved.”

At about 5.30pm, police were alerted to further reports of a person with a firearm on Colombo St in Sydenham, a police spokesman said.

Armed police responded, but no one had been found as of 7.45pm.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into both incidents.