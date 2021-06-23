Police respond to report of gunman in central Christchurch

Police received a “third hand” report that a person had a gun at a central Christchurch car park on Wednesday.

Armed police have responded to reports of a gunman in central Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said police received a “third hand” report that a person had a gun at a car park on Lichfield St, near the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct, about 10.30am on Wednesday.

Armed staff responded “as a precaution” and checked a number of vehicles, but weren't able to find a person with a gun, she said.

"We do not believe there to be any threat to the public and enquiries are continuing to locate any vehicle or person involved.”

More to come.