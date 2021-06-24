Crown asks for life sentence for woman who strangled her granddaughter

Crown prosecutors have asked the Court of Appeal to reconsider the less-than-life sentence handed down to a woman who strangled her granddaughter in Whanganui in 2019.

In the Court of Appeal on Thursday, Crown lawyer Mark Lillico accepted 'Nan' Lorraine Anne Smith was shouldering a huge burden and was triggered by stress when she strangled her 13-year-old granddaughter, Kalis Manaia Smith.

The 59-year-old woman admitted strangling her granddaughter with a necktie but was spared a life sentence, unusual for a murder conviction.

Justice Francis Cooke instead gave Smith a finite term of 12 years in jail with a minimum non-parole period of six years. He had said Smith had “carer burnout, severe emotional, physical and mental exhaustion.”

But Lillico said on Thursday that the powerful mitigating circumstances did not mean she should avoid the usual sentence for murder, a life sentence.

READ MORE:

* Lorraine Smith had 'carer burnout'. She murdered her granddaughter and accepted a jail sentence of 12 years.

* Growing dismay over Lorraine Smith's guilty plea for murder of granddaughter Kalis

* When Nan's love turned deadly: Kalis Smith murdered aged 13 by the woman who raised her



On the night in question, Smith and her granddaughter had a series of arguments that led to Smith trying to take away Kalis’s phone and laptop. The girl threatened to run away.

Later Smith asked Kalis to help her close windows in the sleepout at their Niblett St, Whanganui, home on March 15. Smith grabbed a necktie as they left the house.

Kalis was wearing the hood up on her sweatshirt and from behind, Smith pulled it over her face, wrapped the tie around Kalis' neck and held it as tight as she could.

Smith later rang 111 and said that she had killed her granddaughter.

In the 2019 court hearing, the judge had said Smith had an extremely difficult life, but had devoted it to caring for others at the detriment of her own health.

Her grandchildren had mental health problems, and her own children had serious disabilities. One of her sons had died since Smith went into custody for killing her granddaughter.

Smith’s defence lawyer, Lucie Scott, on Thursday told the Court of Appeal that there were many factors that took this offending out of the realm normally reserved for terms like a life sentence. She said it was a truly exceptional case and the court must not be swayed by the circumstance of a child dying.

Scott said there was little to no risk of reoffending and that Smith showed palpable remorse even two years later. The sentencing judge was right to find this was a case where there was no need to protect the public, she said.

The court reserved its decision.