Nearly half of Napier residents feel unsafe in their city, and it's mainly due to gangs

Gang activity in Napier has led to locals being far more fearful about their safety than they used to be.

A survey of 597 local people, undertaken in February, has revealed that 44 per cent of locals felt the city was not a safe place to live. That compares to just 17 per cent last year, and 19 per cent in 2019.

Gang activity and presence came through as the biggest safety concern, with “Get rid of gangs” and “Ban gang patches” the most cited suggestions to improve safety.

Fifty-five per cent of respondents said gangs were the greatest safety concern.

And all but one of the responses were received prior to a gang shooting outside popular bars at West Quay on February 28.

The survey, by SIL research for Napier City Council, concluded that “over the last three years there has been a clear and substantial increase in the proportion of residents who feel unsafe – with safety at night the greatest source of concern”.

Younger people felt more at risk than the elderly. Less than a third (32 per cent) of people aged between 18 and 39 felt safe compared to nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of people aged 65 and over.

Most of those surveyed felt that increased police presence was the most important safety initiative, followed by CCTV cameras in public places.

Council chief executive officer Steph Rotarangi said “concerns about safety have come through loud and clear in our survey, and we need to act”.

She said the council put $350,000 a year into community safety initiatives involving police and other agencies.

The council is presently developing a new City Ambassador programme, due to start next year at a cost of $415,000 a year. This will replace current street patrols by security guards, and will involve a team of “ambassadors” who will “maintain clear behavioural expectations and are equipped to deal with negative activity by liaising closely with police and others”.

The council is also in the process of upgrading its CCTV network.

The survey results will be discussed by the council at a meeting next week.