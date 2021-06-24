Jury retires in murder trial over death of Northland woman Bridget Simmonds

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton speaks to media in June 2020 about the Bridget Simmonds case, after a body was found. Video first published June 18, 2020.

A jury is considering if Samuel Hemuera Pou murdered Whangārei woman Bridget Simmonds.

The 58-year-old has been on trial in the High Court in Whangārei for a charge of murdering the mother-of-two between February 23 and 16 March.

Simmonds was last seen by her family in February 2019 and was the subject of a missing person’s case for more than a year.

NZ Police/supplied Bridget Simmonds was dropped off at a Whangārei supermarket by her mother in February 2019, the last time she was seen by family.

Her remains were found by police in June 2020 at a rural property in Parakao, west of Whangārei, owned by Samuel Pou’s family.

Her skeletal remains showed numerous fractures, but a cause of death could not be established.

Denise Piper/Stuff Samuel Pou is on trial in the High Court in Whangārei for murdering Bridget Simmonds.

Samuel Pou previously pleaded guilty to five other charges: Wounding Simmonds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring her with intent to injure, in two incidents before her death, plus three charges of injuring another woman with intent to injure.

Pou has already admitted Simmonds died after he beat her.

His nephew, Te Koha Samuel Pou, 34, is also facing two charges that he has denied: Dishonestly using Simmonds’ bank card, and assisting his uncle to avoid arrest for an earlier assault on Simmonds.

Denise Piper/Stuff Te Koha Pou is on trial in the High Court in Whangārei for dishonestly taking or using a document and accessory after the fact.

While it was not disputed Samuel Pou assaulted Simmonds on the night she died, Justice Christine Gordon directed the jury to consider if it had played a substantial or significant part in causing her death.

If the jury found it had, he would be found guilty of manslaughter, at least, she said.

David White/Stuff Justice Christine Gordon QC told the jury to consider if Samuel Pou intended to kill Simmonds or knew that his actions were likely to cause her death. (File photo)

But to be proved guilty of murder, the jury would have to be satisfied that Samuel Pou intended to kill Simmonds, or that he knew his actions were likely to cause her death and consciously ran the risk she could die, she said.

Gordon directed the jury to put aside any feelings of sympathy for Simmonds or her family, or any feelings of prejudice toward the two accused.

The jury of six men and six women retired to consider their verdicts at 3.20pm on Thursday.