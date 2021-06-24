Former Russell McVeagh partner found guilty of misconduct over sexually inappropriate behaviour

Former Russell McVeagh partner James Gardner-Hopkins arrives at Wellington District Court in May at the start of a Lawyers & Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal hearing.

A former partner at law firm Russell McVeagh, James Gardner-Hopkins, has been found guilty of misconduct over sexually inappropriate behaviour.

And for the first time, Gardner-Hopkins can be named.

He faced the misconduct charges at a hearing of the Lawyers & Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal in Wellington in May.

The incidents the charges related to happened six years ago and involved interns at the law firm. They became the focal point of New Zealand's #Metoo movement.

READ MORE:

* Former Russell McVeagh law firm partner concedes unsatisfactory conduct on four charges

* 'I unreservedly apologise' - former Russell McVeagh partner's evidence

* 'Unreserved apology' from senior lawyer to students who claim he groped them

* Russell McVeagh partner 'sleazy' with student at Christmas party - witness



The week-long hearing heard from several women about the behaviour of Gardner-Hopkins.

As well as intimate touching with a student at his home, a few days earlier the partner had allegedly inappropriately touched four other students at the work Christmas party.

The women said he touched bottoms, breasts, and/or tried to kiss them.

One woman was touched twice and others intervened when the by-then drunk lawyer tried to get in a taxi with her. With his fingers the lawyer had traced a wine stain on her T-shirt, ending on her upper breast.

All the complainants were law students working as summer clerks at the firm.

The Tribunal said it was fair to say that these events, and the outcomes which followed the two reports of the inquiries, called out unacceptable behaviours and have led to significant changes in many work places in the legal profession.

The Tribunal had to decide about six specific incidents and whether the conduct was professional or personal in nature and if the conduct reached the threshold of misconduct or just unsatisfactory conduct.

“We heard evidence from each of the complainants who alleged inappropriate behaviour at the firm function at the Pier. We found their evidence compelling. Each gave evidence honestly.”

The tribunal said in its view Gardner-Hopkins has not previously been able to accept that he acted in the manner described by each of the complainants because he was in denial.

“He has no real recollection of what occurred that night. Since the allegations were first put to him, his attempts at reconstruction have been influenced by a belief that he could not have acted in the manner described.

“We are satisfied that Mr Gardner-Hopkins’ explanations for the alleged conduct are unreliable.”

The tribunal said the decision affirmed what was always been the case, namely that indecent, unconsented or unwelcome touch by a lawyer on another, breaches the standards of conduct expected of a member of the profession.

“Intimate non-consensual touch connected with the workplace, on someone that the lawyer has power over, has always been unacceptable.”

It said it demonstrated he was not a fit and proper person to be a lawyer.