A relative of Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says his rights have been breached by long stints in solitary confinement

George Masina says his son, Tupe, a relative of Kelvin Davis, has been held for too long in solitary confinement, damaging his mental health.

An increase in the use of segregation in prisons since Labour came to power has impacted a distant cousin of Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis, who says his extended time in solitary confinement has breached his human rights. TONY WALL investigates.

The family of Tupe Taco Masina paint a bleak picture of his five years in prison for aggravated robbery.

They say the 40-year-old has spent 247 days in total in “directed segregation” – the Corrections Department’s euphemism for solitary confinement – including consecutive stretches of 63 days and 76 days.

“I was losing count of days, eh,” he told his father, George Masina, recently. “It got to a point where I started talking to myself.”

He told his father he had little human contact and started saving food to play with at night because at one point he wasn’t allowed pens, paper or a TV.

Most of Masina’s time in solitary was at Auckland South Corrections Facility, run by the private company Serco, where he was first sent in 2016. He was transferred to Spring Hill in January.

supplied Tupe Masina, left, with his late grandfather Eddie Tamanui, wants compensation for his time spent in segregation.

He was held in segregation under a section of the Corrections Act which allows prisoners to be isolated to “assess or ensure” their mental health, but Masina and his family deny he has a mental illness and say any psychosis has been caused by his time alone.

Prisoners in segregation are generally locked in their cells for 23 hours, with one hour of exercise by themselves.

Under the United Nations’ “Mandela Rules”, solitary confinement – defined as confinement for 22 hours or more a day without meaningful human contact – may only be imposed in exceptional circumstances. More than 15 consecutive days is regarded as a form of torture.

Under New Zealand law, segregation orders automatically expire after 14 days, but they can be extended indefinitely as long as they are regularly reviewed by a judge.

Critics claim prison managers are failing to do the necessary paperwork and effectively using segregation as a management tool.

A Stuff analysis of data obtained under official information laws found that the number of people held in segregation rose by 50 per cent between 2011 and 2020 – from 7942 to 11,961 – despite the prison population growing by only 9 per cent during that time.

Since Labour came to power in 2017, use of directed segregation (as opposed to voluntary) has jumped 78 per cent.

The number of prisoners held in segregation for mental health reasons has skyrocketed by 390 per cent over the past decade, from 0.3 per 100 in the 2011 financial year to 1.6 in 2020, peaking at 2.7 in 2017.

Human rights groups have condemned New Zealand’s record, and Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says he will investigate the use of segregation orders as part of an inquiry into Corrections.

Masina’s case is complex. Psychiatrists can’t seem to agree on his condition, variously diagnosing him with schizophrenia, and more recently bipolar disorder.

Under the Mental Health Act he has been transferred to the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric facility, five times during his sentence. Each time he was declared fit to return to prison after treatment, or because he didn’t meet the requirements of a Compulsory Treatment Order.

His time in prison has followed a cycle: refusing to take medication, he becomes unwell, is put in solitary confinement, is eventually transferred to a secure psychiatric unit, where he is medicated against his will and returned to prison, where he again stops taking medication.

Emilie Rākete, spokeswoman for People Against Prisons Aotearoa, says even people with no pre-existing mental health issues can lose their minds after two weeks in solitary confinement.

“Hallucinations are really common ... stuff like compulsive self-harming, destroying things in their cells, and we also know it’s associated with suicide.

“Most people with mental illnesses should not be in prison and they certainly shouldn’t be in solitary confinement. They need treatment, and you can’t do that in prison because prisons are horrible places.”

Phil Johnson/Stuff Human rights groups say New Zealand has to drastically reduce its use of segregation in detention facilities such as prisons.

But Jane Palmer, a spokesperson for Serco, says Auckland South is leading the country in the way it manages mentally ill prisoners and has a dedicated mental health team.

It also has a purpose-designed wing called Whare Ora, holding up to 52 prisoners who are mentally or physically frail and “often have mental health needs previously undiagnosed in the New Zealand prison system”.

While she cannot discuss individual prisoners for privacy reasons, Palmer says inmates can be placed in segregation for “mental health oversight” to ensure the safety of themselves and others.

Those who refuse to take their medication are “at risk, and close observation is required to maintain safety”.

Masina was first diagnosed with a mental illness during his first prison sentence, also for aggravated robbery, in 2003.

One of 10 brothers and sisters, he grew up on a farm property owned by a Māori trust in Ōtara, South Auckland. Māori was his first language, and he taught himself to read English only while in prison.

His father, George, is Samoan, and his late mother, Moea​, was from the Northland hapū Ngāti Manu. Masina’s great-grandfather and Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis’ grandfather were cousins.

Stuff Tupe Masina, pictured with his late mother behind him, has been in and out of prison segregation over many years.

In 2016 Masina and a co-offender were found guilty of robbing a liquor store and a superette armed with a hammer. Masina was sentenced to five years and seven months in jail.

Prisoners serving more than two years become eligible for parole after serving a third of their sentence, but because Masina refuses to admit guilt he hasn’t been accepted into the rehabilitation programmes he needs to complete to be paroled.

He’s been declined several times on the basis he is a risk to the public.

By the time of his statutory release date in September, he will have served every day of his sentence.

George Masina does not believe his son has an ongoing mental illness. Rather, his time in segregation has caused him to act irrationally, he says.

“If you’re put in that situation, you would go crazy.”

Tupe told his father recently that he never needed to be in solitary confinement, saying: “I wasn't a threat to myself or any other prisoners.”

His dad says Tupe claims guards say his mental health is deteriorating as an excuse to place him in segregation, and that they also taunt and provoke him.

A couple of years ago, Tupe began reading up on the Bill of Rights Act, and started writing letters of complaint to everyone he could think of. He also did this on behalf of other prisoners.

“He started ringing and writing to the prime minister, the governor-general – he said, ‘Dad, I wrote a letter to Donald Trump’. When he did that, they said that was a sign he might have a mental illness,” George says.

supplied Tupe Masina was sentenced to five year and seven months in jail for the armed robbery of a liquor store and superette.

On four occasions, he was put in a “dry cell”, also known as a round room, which has no toilet or running water and is designed for managing inmates who have concealed items inside their bodies.

One such stay lasted for 10 days.

Masina told his father he was put in the dry cell because he’d been covering the cameras in his isolation cell for privacy.

“You have to go toilet in a pot and pan [in the dry cell], then the officers collect it in the morning. It was doing my head in,” he told his father, saying he would kick the door for hours trying to get the officers’ attention, but was “pretty much ignored”.

At one point he was charged with arson after a fire in his isolation cell. He was accused of wiring his television set to start the blaze; the guards took away his TV and reading material..

But at trial, his lawyer, Susan Gray, called expert evidence that the fire most likely started accidentally, and he was found not guilty.

Despite this, Masina claims, he was still deprived of a television and books, and couldn’t phone his family.

In July 2019, Gray wrote to Crown Law expressing concern at his treatment.

She was concerned that, despite repeated requests, the reasons for his placement in segregation and the dry cell had not been provided.

She was particularly concerned that he was being returned directly to segregation after being discharged from the Mason Clinic.

“It is difficult to reconcile how Mr Masina was assessed as suitable to return to prison by the mental health professionals ... yet it was considered necessary to put him directly into solitary confinement to assess his mental state,” she wrote.

“I believe Mr Masina has been subject to inhumane, cruel and degrading treatment and his rights ... have been breached. I request compensation on his behalf accordingly.”

Since his transfer to Spring Hill, Masina claims to have done another 34 days in segregation, but it’s understood he was actually held in an “intervention and support unit”, which includes specialist forensic mental health services, while Corrections waited for a bed to become available at a secure psychiatric unit.

Juanita Ryan, Corrections’ deputy chief executive for health, says demand for forensic mental health beds continues to exceed availability.

“While a person waits for a forensic bed, our staff are often required to manage very distressed people in a custodial environment not designed for treatment,” she says.

“We make every effort to ensure their mental wellbeing and physical safety during their time in custody, and treat them with dignity and respect.”

Ryan says it’s estimated 62 per cent of prisoners would have met the diagnostic criteria for either a mental health or substance abuse disorder within the 12 months before their imprisonment, but those disorders often go undetected.

In 2017, Corrections established specialist mental health teams at Auckland Women’s Corrections Facility, Auckland Prison and Christchurch Men’s Prison to develop initiatives for prisoners vulnerable to self-harm and suicide.

The department is also building a 100-bed mental health facility at Waikeria Prison based on a Māori model of care. It’s expected to open in early 2023.

“We are doing more than ever to improve mental health outcomes for the people we work with,” Ryan says.

Although Kelvin Davis doesn’t know Masina, when he was in Opposition he wrote a letter of support to his relative, and also wrote to the ministry asking that he not be moved to a prison in another part of the country, away from his family.

Ben Miller Kelvin Davis, right, says he cannot intervene in his relative’s case while he’s corrections minister.

Since becoming minister, he has told the family he is unable to intervene.

“I accept that he ... can’t be seen to get involved,” says George Masina.

But he believes Davis could be doing more to improve the penal system.

“If I had a chance to talk to him, I’d say, ‘Cuz, just go back to what you used to say before you became minister, that’s still relevant now. You know the answers, and it just takes a bit of courage to do what needs to be done.’ ”

Davis says it’s important to him that prisoners are treated with dignity, and he wants to ensure that, when segregation is used, it’s within the law.

“Segregation use has increased in recent years, and the reasons are complex,” he says. “There has been a rise in aggression and violence, with gang numbers in prisons also on the up.”

He says mental health issues are a “real concern” for prisoners, who can be at risk of self-harm.

The new facility at Waikeria will help address the issues, he believes.

That will come too late for Tupe Masina.

“The saddest thing is Tupe could have been out years ago, had it not been for the mental health diagnosis,” George says.

“Solitary confinement is really hard and ... we know what he really needs to get better – to restore himself – is his whānau. He needs to be home.”